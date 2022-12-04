DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 04, 2022

Vegetable exports jump by 57pc to $107m in July-Oct

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 09:09am
In this file photo, people buy vegetables at a market in Islamabad. — AFP
In this file photo, people buy vegetables at a market in Islamabad. — AFP

KARACHI: Overall vegetable exports swelled by 90 per cent in quantity and 57pc in value during the first four months of the current fiscal year thanks to brisk potato shipments that have offset the declining trend in onion exports due to huge crop destruction in Sindh and Balochistan.

The total vegetable exports stood at 378,826 tonnes during July-October fetching $107 million compared to 199,119 tonnes valuing $68m in 4MFY22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed.

Exporters made an extra effort to send huge vegetable shipments despite getting low rates on the world markets. Amid a rosy volume of exports in terms of quantity, the average per tonne price fetched by local vegetables stood lower at $284 in 4MFY23 as compared to $342 in the same period last fiscal year.

In FY22, the earnings from vegetable exports of 937,203 tonnes were $310m as against $319m from 950,369 tonnes in FY21, showing a drop of 1.39pc in quantity and 3pc in value.

Increase not in line with shipments, which skyrocket 90pc, as exporters couldn’t get better prices

All Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed said vegetables were exported every year depending on their availability but potato and onion hold a big share. “A bumper potato crop has proved highly helpful in offsetting the falling exports of onion.

This year, floods in Sindh and Balochistan have devastated onion crops, thus restricting its bulk shipments to various countries otherwise overall export figures would be more impressive,” he remarked.

He said most of the potato shipments were destined for CIS countries, the Middle East, the Far East, Iraq, etc.

As per the Economic Survey of FY22, potato production soared to 7.937m tonnes in FY22 from 5.873m tonnes in FY21, up by 35pc as floods did not hit Punjab which is a hub of the country’s potato production.

Mr Waheed said the association had suggested to the government go for barter trade by exchanging potatoes with wheat from Russia but it could not be materialisd.

He said onions were exported in little quantities before floods hit crops in Sindh and Balochistan. The real negative impact on onion exports would be visible by end of the current fiscal year.

On fetching low value in overall vegetable exports despite higher volumes, Mr Waheed said vulnerable exchange rates could not help get better prices despite good demand on the world markets.

Winter has always been termed a blessing because of the falling trend in vegetable prices but this year the situation is quite reversed due to floods that have played havoc with onions, tomatoes and many green crops in Sindh and Balochistan.

As a result, imports of onion and tomatoes have been mobilised a few months back to bridge the demand and supply gap but it could not arrest the bullish price trend due to huge profit margins charged by the retailers and exchange rate fluctuations.

Consumers are paying Rs180-200 per kg for onion as compared to Rs70-80 per kg in the first week of July while old potato rates were Rs40-60 per kg as compared to Rs80. The new potato price had fallen to Rs80 from Rs130 when the crop hit the market 15 days back.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Dec 04, 2022 09:24am
Wow. $107 million worth of exports. That will solve all economic issues.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Dec 04, 2022 09:32am
Exporting potatoes on the cheap while importing expensive wheat !
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Retracted offer
04 Dec, 2022

Retracted offer

WITH so many U-turns under his belt, it was hardly surprising when on Saturday, PTI chairman Imran Khan decided to...
Embassy attack
Updated 04 Dec, 2022

Embassy attack

The Taliban should have enhanced the existing security arrangements.
Smog season
04 Dec, 2022

Smog season

FOR the past week, major cities of Pakistan have been among the top most polluted cities in the world. Lahore ranked...
Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...