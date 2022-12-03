Five RDA officials suspended for negligence

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Saif Anwar Jappa on Friday suspended five officials of One Window Operation Centre for negligence in their duties.

He was visiting RDA One Window Operation Center and Land Use and Building Control Directorate RDA to check the routine business early in the morning and found assistant director and four officials absent from their duties.

The RDA spokesman said that Building Superintendent Arslan Shaukat, Building Inspector Fahad Bhatti, Building Inspector Mohammad and Junior Clerk Habibur Rahman were absent during the visit of the DG RDA.

During the visit, the RDA director general also observed the one window operation center of RDA where renovation work including ramp construction, stairs, grills and paint was carried out.

The supervisor of this work Mohammad Akram Nadeem, Assistant Director of Engineering RDA, has been suspended due to poor performance and negligence in discharge of duties.

He directed all the officials and staff to be punctual and ensure daily attendance in the office on time. He directed all the officers to resolve the obstacles and problems being faced by the public through speedy work. He emphasised on swift quality work and also on providing relief to the people.

He also asked to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised constructions and commercial activities without any fear.

He has directed RDA directorates to work hard. He added that when there was no physical obstacle in any task then it should not be delayed. He further reiterated that to reduce the hardships of the common people, we should increase the working hours substantially.

Roads repair

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has allocated Rs1 million for three development schemes under which main roads will be repaired.

RDA Chief Engineer Dr Habibul Haq Randhawa told Dawn that three main roads would be repaired to provide better travelling facilities to the motorists and road users. He said that these roads are Airport Road, Service Road and Lahore High Court Road.

He said Rs373,992 had been allocated for the repair of service road along Airport Road from Flying Club to Gulzar-i-Quaid Housing Scheme, Rs302,903 for the repair of Lahore High Court Road from Pakki Gali to G.T. Road and Rs501,311 for Airport Road from Flying Club to Koral Chowk.

He said that it was the demand of the people to repair the roads and improve the condition of these roads. He said that due to potholes, it was difficult for the people to travel on these roads.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2022