DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 03, 2022

Muttahida agrees to withdraw Senate candidate in PPP’s favour

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 10:41am
MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar and PPP's Syed Nasir Hussain Shah talk to media in Karachi on Friday. — YouTube screengrab
MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar and PPP's Syed Nasir Hussain Shah talk to media in Karachi on Friday. — YouTube screengrab

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Waqar Mehdi is set to be elected unopposed as member of the Senate after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) announced that it would withdraw its candidate in his favour on Friday.

The MQM-P took the decision on the request of a PPP delegation led by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah that visited the former’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad and held a detailed meeting.

Talking to reporters, MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar said that the MQM-P candidates would withdraw their nominations on Saturday (today).

“Both sides have resolved all issues pertaining to the Senate elections and local government system in the province,” PPP minister Nasir Shah said, adding: “The two parties have already agreed to appoint a person nominated by MQM as Karachi administrator.”

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...
Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...