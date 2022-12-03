Muttahida agrees to withdraw Senate candidate in PPP’s favour

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Waqar Mehdi is set to be elected unopposed as member of the Senate after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) announced that it would withdraw its candidate in his favour on Friday.

The MQM-P took the decision on the request of a PPP delegation led by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah that visited the former’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad and held a detailed meeting.

Talking to reporters, MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar said that the MQM-P candidates would withdraw their nominations on Saturday (today).

“Both sides have resolved all issues pertaining to the Senate elections and local government system in the province,” PPP minister Nasir Shah said, adding: “The two parties have already agreed to appoint a person nominated by MQM as Karachi administrator.”

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2022