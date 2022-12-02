Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul comes under attack: FO

Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul came under attack on Friday with Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani targeted, according to a press release from the Foreign Office (FO).

The FO said the embassy compound came under attack and while Nizamani remained safe, a security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad, was “critically injured” in the attack while protecting the mission head.

The press release said Pakistan “strongly condemns” the assassination attempt against Nizamani and the attack on the embassy compound.

“The interim government of Afghanistan must immediately hold thorough investigations in this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan,” the FO said.

An embassy official told AFP that a lone attacker “came behind the cover of houses and started firing”.

“The ambassador and all the other staff are safe, but we are not going outside of the embassy building as a precaution,” he said.

Nizamani took charge of his position on November 4.

The Afghan foreign ministry condemned the incident. Taliban foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi issued a statement saying that security institutions would “seriously investigate” the incident and identity the perpetrators to punish them.

The statement said that the Afghan government would not allow some “vested interest elements” to threaten the security of officials of diplomatic missions.

PM Shehbaz and FM Bilawal condemn incident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the first Pakistani official to condemn the “dastardly assassination attempt”.

“Salute to the brave security guard, who took a bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of a security guard.

“I demand immediate investigation and action against the perpetrators of this heinous act,” the prime minister tweeted.

He later tweeted that he spoke to the mission head and was relieved to hear that Nizamani was safe.

“I expressed the solidarity of government and people with him while assuring full support and assistance to him and his mission on all counts. I also conveyed prayers for the swift recovery of the brave security guard,” the prime minister said.

“We condemn this in the strongest possible terms. The safety and security of our diplomats are of fundamental importance,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

“We salute the bravery of Sepoy Israr and pray for his swift recovery.”

Two militants killed in attack on Afghan politician’s HQ

Separately on Friday, three unidentified militants detonated a car bomb and tried to storm the headquarters of an Afghan party headed by veteran politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, officials said.

Ghairat Baheer, an official with the Hizb-i-Islami party, told AFP that two attackers were killed as they tried to enter the Kabul building — which also houses a mosque — and a third escaped.

“The car detonated outside, so there was little damage,” he said.

Officials said Hekmatyar — a wily politician who served as prime minister in the 1990s — was inside at the time, but was unhurt.

Obaidullah Muddabir, a senior district police officer, confirmed two attackers had been killed but said he believed the third had been captured.

“I am outside the compound … the situation is under control,” he said.

“The guards at Hizb-i-Islami office told us that there were three attackers. They killed two while one was injured before they reached the target.”

Hekmatyar is regarded as a political survivor in Afghanistan, having fought against the Soviet occupation, the Taliban’s first stint in power, and the Western-backed government that ruled until August last year.

Additional reporting by Tahir Khan.