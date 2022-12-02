DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 02, 2022

Veteran journalist Imran Aslam passes away at 70

Imtiaz Ali Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 10:10am

Imran Aslam, a veteran journalist and president of the Geo and Jang Group, passed away on Friday. He was 70.

According to a Geo News report, Aslam had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Journalist, scriptwriter, thespian, voice-over artist, TV network head and an all-out visionary, Aslam’s three-decade-long career was marked by major accomplishments.

He hobnobbed with political heavyweights, orchestrated hard-hitting news stories, and worked with major entertainment industry veterans — writing scripts for them and planning out their shows.

Aslam’s death triggered an outpouring of grief from fellow journalists, politicians and other segments of society.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep condolences to the journalist’s family and prayed for the deceased’s soul.

“Imran Aslam’s contributions to journalism and literature will always be remembered,” he said in a statement.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas called the news shocking. “He was one of the finest people I came across since the days I first met him in the 90s in daily The Star,” he said.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui said Aslam was a profound journalist, prolific writer and visionary.

Journalist Amir Zia said that “many journalists, including myself, owe our careers to him”.

Former Pakistan ambassador at the United Nations and writer Maleeha Lodhi called Aslam “an outstanding professional, a caring human being and a close friend”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...
Punjab crisis
01 Dec, 2022

Punjab crisis

ADMINISTRATIVE chaos has ruled Punjab ever since the ouster of the PTI government in April, deepening the...
Quetta attack
01 Dec, 2022

Quetta attack

It would be foolishness of the highest order were the authorities to ignore the emerging threat.
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2022

World AIDS Day

AS countries mark World AIDS Day on Dec 1, a timely report from Unicef has renewed concerns about the severe...