Veteran journalist Imran Aslam passes away at 70

Imran Aslam, a veteran journalist and president of the Geo and Jang Group, passed away on Friday. He was 70.

According to a Geo News report, Aslam had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Journalist, scriptwriter, thespian, voice-over artist, TV network head and an all-out visionary, Aslam’s three-decade-long career was marked by major accomplishments.

He hobnobbed with political heavyweights, orchestrated hard-hitting news stories, and worked with major entertainment industry veterans — writing scripts for them and planning out their shows.

Aslam’s death triggered an outpouring of grief from fellow journalists, politicians and other segments of society.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep condolences to the journalist’s family and prayed for the deceased’s soul.

“Imran Aslam’s contributions to journalism and literature will always be remembered,” he said in a statement.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas called the news shocking. “He was one of the finest people I came across since the days I first met him in the 90s in daily The Star,” he said.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui said Aslam was a profound journalist, prolific writer and visionary.

Journalist Amir Zia said that “many journalists, including myself, owe our careers to him”.

Former Pakistan ambassador at the United Nations and writer Maleeha Lodhi called Aslam “an outstanding professional, a caring human being and a close friend”.