DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 02, 2022

Defence ministry seeks more funds to fight inflation

Khaleeq Kiani Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 07:55am
<p>Defence Secretary Lt Gen (Retd) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan calls on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division in Islamabad on December 1, 2022. — Photo courtesy PID</p>

Defence Secretary Lt Gen (Retd) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan calls on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division in Islamabad on December 1, 2022. — Photo courtesy PID

ISLAMABAD: Days after the change of command in the armed forces, the Ministry of Defence has sought additional funds from the federal budget to cope with the impact of rising fuel cost and overall inflation.

The demand was put forth by Defence Secretary retired Lt Gen Hamood-uz-Zaman Khan during a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

“Defence and economic issues together with security-related budgetary matters were discussed during the meeting,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The development comes only a month after the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet approved a Rs31 billion supplementary grant for the defence ministry, on Oct 28.

In October, ECC approved Rs31bn supplemantary grant for General Headquarters

Informed sources said the defence team told the finance minister that it had already been following strict austerity measures but inflation, particularly POL expenses, was putting an additional pressure, thus causing a financial shortfall. According to them, there was little room within the allocated funds to meet the additional financing requirements.

The statement quoted Mr Dar as highlighting the economic outlook and fiscal position of the country and various measures taken by the government to stabilise the economy. He said the results of these measures would soon be reflected in the strengthened fiscal position and enhanced economic activities.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistants on Finance and Revenue Tariq Bajwa and Tariq Mehmood Pasha, special secretary finance and senior officers from the finance and defence divisions attended the meeting.

The government is currently facing almost Rs1 trillion slippages on fiscal account, chiefly because of increase in interest payments amid devaluation and higher interest rates, besides flood-related expenditures. The finance ministry is already struggling to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to complete the 9th review of its $7bn ongoing programme.

The Fund wants more taxes and tight expenditure controls to ensure tax-to-GDP ratios committed under the programme structure before it clears disbursement of $1.18bn tranche that was due early last month.

The government has decided to slash down the country’s development budget by more than half to Rs350bn from the budget allocation of about Rs800bn for the current fiscal year.

The defence secretary thanked the minister for his cooperation, according to the statement.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...
Punjab crisis
01 Dec, 2022

Punjab crisis

ADMINISTRATIVE chaos has ruled Punjab ever since the ouster of the PTI government in April, deepening the...
Quetta attack
01 Dec, 2022

Quetta attack

It would be foolishness of the highest order were the authorities to ignore the emerging threat.
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2022

World AIDS Day

AS countries mark World AIDS Day on Dec 1, a timely report from Unicef has renewed concerns about the severe...