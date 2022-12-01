DAWN.COM Logo

Karachi police get over 760 bodycams to curb crimes, traffic violations

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 09:32am

KARACHI: As many as 768 body cameras have been given to Karachi police and traffic police to take concrete action against crimes and traffic violations.

This was stated in a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday held to review law and order situation.

A police spokesperson said that the participants were informed that police would be equipped with the body cameras after proper training.

“The policemen with body cameras would ensure concrete action against crimes and violation of traffic rules,” observed the IGP.

The meeting also reviewed security arrangements for the forthcoming local government elections, and the police action against drugs and gutka mafias were also reviewed.

The participants also exchanged views about the Police Stations Record Management System (PSRMS) where case files and data of absconders would be uploaded.

It was stressed in the meeting to chalk out an effective strategy for arrest of the suspects involved in killings during robberies.

Karachi police chief Javed Odho while briefing the participants said that 20,000 close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed by the people of Karachi had been linked with the police system.

He said all police stations in the metropolis had been provided facility of ‘e-tagging’.

“Modern and sophisticated techniques are being introduced for operational and investigation purposes,” said the city police chief.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2022

