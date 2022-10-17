Sindh police turns to tech to fight street crimes, improve policing in Karachi

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday launched an information technology device, Talash (search) App, at Central Police Office to fight against Karachi street crimes with the help of modern equipment and improve policing.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the provincial police chief hoped that it would become an “effective tool” against crimes.

“This Talash App will be utilised as an effective and best weapon against crimes and in taking action against criminals,” the IGP said.

He added that the Sindh police were increasing technological utilisation to control crimes and the purpose of the device was to improve criminal investigation and elimination.

Memon revealed that a committee was formed for providing modern training to investigators, adding that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had released funds for procuring “world-class technology” to upgrade policing.

The IGP said the device was being introduced in Karachi in the first phase, whose scope would be increased to other districts “very soon”.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Information Technology) Parvez Ahmed Chandio said the device was aimed at cutting down street crimes.

He said it would ensure identity checks while patrolling. “This is transportable technology as it is easy to carry it,” the DIG added.

“Data of Nadra (National Database and Registration Authority) and other institutions can be accessed through this device,” Chandio said while highlighting the device’s salient features.

“Data of 1.5 million criminals across Sindh province is available in this device,” the DIG said, adding that the record of policemen was also available in it, saying that it would help in acting against impostors.

Explaining the device’s capabilities, Chandio said unidentified bodies could be identified through fingerprints and verification of suspects could also be done through the device.

“Fake number plates and fake licenses can also be checked while those on bail can be traced through it,” he added.

Chandio told Dawn that Talash App would become a “game changer” in curbing crimes and bettering policing.

“Talash is a moving online investigation centre for checking police, raids and combing operations,” said the officer, adding that there would be no need to bring “innocent” people to the police station and the device would help to get details of people by linking it with Nadra and the record of all government offices.

Initially, he said that 50 such devices were being provided to police stations as the necessary training of officers was completed.

“Talash devices will provide immense help to the police during inspections on roads and snap checking while the record of all criminal cases and cases pending before courts will also be linked with this device,” Chandio explained.

He added that data from Sindh and Punjab’s criminal record offices, Nadra, Excise Department, driving license branches and more was included in Talash.

“Record of all mobile phones companies, hotels and all registered domestic servants in Karachi is available online on this Talash device,” he further elaborated.

“Now, suspicious people can not hide their identity during checking or a raid as verification will be done on the spot,” said another Sindh police official, Director (IT) Tabasum Abbasi.

“Absconders of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can not hide in Karachi anymore,” she said.