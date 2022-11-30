DAWN.COM Logo

Final decision on going ahead with first PakvsEng Test delayed till tomorrow

Dawn.com | Abdul Ghaffar Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 09:16pm
<p>Members of the England team during a training session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday— Photo courtesy: PCB</p>

Members of the England team during a training session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday— Photo courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) said in a joint statement on Wednesday that a final decision on moving forward with the first Test between Pakistan and England would be made tomorrow (Thursday).

The announcement came hours after news emerged that several players in the England camp had fallen ill ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

The joint statement said both the cricket boards had discussed the “outbreak of viral infection” among the England team and “unanimously agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test […] until 07:30 Pakistan time tomorrow (Thursday)”.

It said that the two boards made the decision based on “medical advice from the England doctors”.

“The two boards also agreed, subject to the England players not recovering well enough to take the field on Thursday morning, then the Test will commence on Friday and will be a five-day match.

“In this scenario, the schedule of the second Test in Multan and the third Test in Karachi will remain unaffected and will be played as per original schedule,” the statement said.

Illness strikes England team

Earlier in the day, former England Test captain Joe Root had dismissed the possibility of his team teammates falling ill due to food poisoning, saying “it is just I think one of those things that we, unfortunately, picked up as a group”.

“I don’t think it’s food poisoning or Covid or anything like that,” said Root as he responded to a query at a press talk in Rawalpindi today.

England’s cricketers, including skipper Ben Stokes, have fallen ill on the eve of the first Test, despite the touring party bringing their own chef. “As far as I’m aware, a few guys are not feeling 100 per cent,” Root told the news conference.

However, Root clarified there was no connection between food and illness.

“The thing is we have been carrying a chef away for a couple of years. If you look at the international teams, especially England, they all have their own chefs. We optimise ourselves and we see it from a nutrition point of view as well,” he commented in response to a question.

When asked about the current state of health of other players, Root said: “It’s hard to say as I have not seen anyone this morning. Guys are doing everything they can. They worked really hard for the games… so I guess time will tell.”

A ceremony on Wednesday for the two captains to unveil the series trophy was postponed to give Stokes time to recover.

“Several players and staff members, including England captain Ben Stokes, are feeling unwell and have been advised to stay at the hotel to rest up,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board in a statement.

About half of the playing squad of 16 has been hit, according to the BBC, with only five taking part in an optional training session with around 14 members of the travelling party — including coaches and backup staff — advised staying at the team hotel.

Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Keaton Jennings were the players at training on Wednesday, while head coach Brendon McCullum was also in attendance. All of the squad had trained on Tuesday.

The illness could force England to change the team for the Test which had been announced on Tuesday.

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone is due to make his Test debut on Thursday, while opener Ben Duckett was recalled for his first Test in six years.

England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years, following their T20 side playing seven matches in the country two months ago, taking the series 4-3.

Problems with food and players becoming ill during the T20 series led to the decision to bring a chef, Omar Meziane, who also worked with the England men’s football team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and at Euro 2020.

England and Pakistan will contest a three-Test series with the first match starting tomorrow (Dec 1-5), the second in Multan from Dec 9-13 and the third in Karachi from Dec 17-21.

Here are the squads for the Test series:

England: Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wicket-keeper), Joe Root, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

With additional input from AFP

Comments (70)
FAZ
Nov 30, 2022 02:15pm
Difference between cricket and football. Cricket teams have their own chefs. Football players prefer more personal experience! Same for psysio and trainers!
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 30, 2022 02:16pm
Yea no hygeine in pakistan so that is to be expected
Reply Recommend 0
Rameez Masood
Nov 30, 2022 02:25pm
This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Unhygienic conditions in Pakistan which humans from western countries are not immune to.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Mogambo
Nov 30, 2022 02:28pm
Check own chef please
Reply Recommend 0
rangamaru
Nov 30, 2022 02:40pm
Pak miseries as organizer continue. They talk big, full stop.
Reply Recommend 0
Cereal_Killer
Nov 30, 2022 02:40pm
Savor Pulao?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Nov 30, 2022 02:41pm
@asma, really? They don't stay at hotels like you would. It could be flu, it could be anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Nov 30, 2022 02:42pm
Food poisoning.
Reply Recommend 0
Chinese Bat Virus
Nov 30, 2022 02:45pm
Excuses due to security concerns
Reply Recommend 0
Bozohead
Nov 30, 2022 02:51pm
Its due to pollution
Reply Recommend 0
Mike Hunt
Nov 30, 2022 03:05pm
Welcome to Pakistan where Gatting wouldn't even send his mother-in-law
Reply Recommend 0
Rajusans
Nov 30, 2022 03:18pm
New environment with little extra pollution
Reply Recommend 0
DK Boss
Nov 30, 2022 03:19pm
Chefs name says it all.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 30, 2022 03:22pm
The exhausted horses need a recuperation period before running again.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 30, 2022 03:23pm
@asma, but they brought their own master chef along, because of that fear?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 30, 2022 03:24pm
@rangamaru, Indian miseries have eroded the entire team!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 30, 2022 03:25pm
@Cereal_Killer, they are yet to taste it, if their own chef prepares.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 30, 2022 03:27pm
@Mike Hunt, but their forefathers lived here for centuries!
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Nov 30, 2022 03:32pm
this flue is all over the world not only in Pakistan, its a new virus
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 30, 2022 03:37pm
Stay safe, hope you'll return safely back.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Nov 30, 2022 03:40pm
If all 3 governments from the last 10 years did nothing about Smog and pollution while Pakistan turned into the most polluted country, that's another matter. But at least don't subject outside guests as the same sheep that live and breathe in this poisonous air.
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Nov 30, 2022 03:47pm
So much for the lofty claims of Zak n team
Reply Recommend 0
Dinomite
Nov 30, 2022 03:55pm
Sick country
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 30, 2022 04:00pm
Yet another drama orchestrated by the enemies of international cricket in the "Land of the Pure."
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Nov 30, 2022 04:00pm
Land of Pure. Seems so. People falling ill. Ponder.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 30, 2022 04:01pm
What a shambles !
Reply Recommend 0
javaid s siddiq
Nov 30, 2022 04:02pm
TTP ultimatum !!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Shah
Nov 30, 2022 04:08pm
Get well soon ,it’s due to weather change,foggy everywhere &no rain since one month .
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 30, 2022 04:09pm
TTP virus recently activated again.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Shah
Nov 30, 2022 04:09pm
@asma, Why so much hatred against Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Immy Kahn
Nov 30, 2022 04:10pm
@Mike Hunt, I think it was Ian Botham who said that. Mike Gatting had a row with Shakoor Rana.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 30, 2022 04:10pm
Hope you will not blame Pakistan food. Definitely Pakistan food is very tasty as compared to burgers/ sandwiches. As result you eat alot that result in stomach up set. Get well soon as we are desperate to beat you three nil.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi Man
Nov 30, 2022 04:25pm
Working with PCB in not touching the sensitive nerve of “security concern”. When the dog eats the homework it is always obvious.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Nov 30, 2022 04:26pm
The English team coming after 17 years the Pakistani virus are not familiar with them
Reply Recommend 0
Shabbir
Nov 30, 2022 04:28pm
All the players are fine. They will not play and want yo fly back ASAP. Cannot say security is an issue due to negotiations.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Nov 30, 2022 04:29pm
What a shame!! Pakistan always fails to play host. Either it is Security Concerns or it is a Viral Food Poisoning as in the present case.Pakistan must apologize and arrange for the return of England Cricket Team. This country is toxic not only for the inhabitants as it is for the Visitors. WE are condemned to stay here, but why invite others to sink in the miasma!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 30, 2022 04:33pm
Pakistan has become a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 30, 2022 04:35pm
Pakistan humiliated at every corner
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 30, 2022 04:39pm
England should have stayed home, safety first.
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Nov 30, 2022 04:42pm
Probably missing ham and bacon.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Nov 30, 2022 04:47pm
This is no good news for any country visiting Pakistan. Host country should pay extra attention to avoid such things as this sends wrong signal to internation community as Pakistan is not safe health and food wise as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 30, 2022 04:47pm
Cheap tactics by Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Mehar
Nov 30, 2022 04:48pm
Are foreigners safe in Pakistan? Blast in Quetta held today. Is it clever to invite foreigners to Pakistan in such circumstances?
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Nov 30, 2022 04:50pm
History tells us that England cricketers never enjoyed touring Pakistan. Same case here.
Reply Recommend 0
Quest
Nov 30, 2022 05:21pm
PCB - promises of moon , delivery of spoon
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 30, 2022 05:28pm
Not just unhygienic, Pakistani food is one of the most unhealthy, fatty and high carb food ever made. The oil floating on top instantly puts you off.
Reply Recommend 0
Turk sulemaklu
Nov 30, 2022 05:31pm
Welcome to the most dangerous and one of the most polluted country in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 30, 2022 05:41pm
At least tv sets will not be broken in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Janju
Nov 30, 2022 05:45pm
Welcome to Pakistan. Get fit by losing pounds off in a flurry
Reply Recommend 0
Marcus
Nov 30, 2022 05:52pm
Believe it or not it’s India’s fault why? The pollution from next door is astronomical. It’s affects everyone.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan T
Nov 30, 2022 05:57pm
Don't know what it is but more than half of my office has got it. Every second person coughing their lungs out! Hope to see some good game though.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 30, 2022 06:03pm
Best wishes and speedy recovery to the English players. Have a wonderful stay.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 30, 2022 06:06pm
Shame on Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ray
Nov 30, 2022 06:12pm
They’ve got their own chef for two years, which is a wise thing as a sports team. It could be a viral infection or flu. It’s going across the USA these days too.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
Nov 30, 2022 06:13pm
Writers Asma and Rameez are just presenting typical example of Pakistan bashing.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Nov 30, 2022 06:14pm
@asma, How many fell ill when they were here for the 7 T20's?
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Nov 30, 2022 06:14pm
@Mike Hunt, Who would want his mother in law anyway
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar (UK)
Nov 30, 2022 06:17pm
@Mike Hunt, Him and mighty Botham had a change of heart when they revisited Pakistan years later.
Reply Recommend 0
Batman
Nov 30, 2022 06:43pm
@Turk sulemaklu, your gate is pretty obvious
Reply Recommend 0
Sarai Alamgir
Nov 30, 2022 06:50pm
@asma, indian in disguise, it could be anything, its flu season,
Reply Recommend 0
Algoritmi
Nov 30, 2022 06:51pm
People of western countries are used of living in clean environment and their immune system become very weak against any unhygienic food or environment.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 30, 2022 07:14pm
One way to win the series!! get'em all sick
Reply Recommend 0
DK Boss
Nov 30, 2022 08:29pm
@ehsan , she will get you a passport that is not green.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Nov 30, 2022 08:38pm
@asma, what is your real name? Lata?
Reply Recommend 0
Native
Nov 30, 2022 08:40pm
@Constantine, I don’t think they eat desi food
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Nov 30, 2022 08:51pm
The name of the sickness is Pakphobia!
Reply Recommend 0
Kohli ka nizam
Nov 30, 2022 08:57pm
Cancel the tour.. go home and celebrate your World Cup win
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani FO
Nov 30, 2022 09:26pm
No one is blaming India or ICC yet?
Reply Recommend 0
Mujaddid
Nov 30, 2022 09:47pm
He is confident of becoming victorious in test series
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 30, 2022 09:50pm
@Pakistani FO, Rejected
Reply Recommend 0

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...
Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...