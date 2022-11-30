Jirga, security officials discuss steps for peace in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Members of Amn Jirga met with senior military officials here on Monday and discussed with them the steps to maintain peace in the region.

The Amn Jirga leaders assured the army of their cooperation and presented proposals to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the jirga members said that business activities thrived only in a peaceful environment.

They assured the Pakistan Army of full cooperation to maintain the atmosphere of peace and brotherhood in the region.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was shot dead over a family dispute in Chashma Pakka area, the police said on Tuesday.

A Kirri Khaisur police station official said Nazar Hussain, 69, had filed a report, stating that he along with his son,

Habibur Rahman, had gone to his brother-in-law’s house. He said that his son was returning home on a motorcycle when two suspects, Zaheer and Raees, both residents of Chashma Pakka area, opened fire on him.

As a result, Habibur Rahman died on the spot and the attackers managed to escape from the scene. He said that the reason behind his son’s killing was a dispute over women.

The police have registered a case against the attackers.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2022