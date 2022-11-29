DAWN.COM Logo

Submarine cable cut disrupts internet services in Pakistan

Tahir Sherani | Dawn.com Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 10:28pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday said that a dual cut in the terrestrial segment of South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 5 — a submarine communications cable system that extends between Singapore and France — had been reported impacting internet services across the country.

In a tweet, it said that the fault had been reported between the cities of Abu Talab and Zafrana in Egypt.

“Alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made. Work is underway to remove the fault,” it added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) said that internet services in the country were partially impacted and some customers may face “minor service degradation”.

“PTCL in conjunction with the International Submarine Consortium is working to fully restore internet services on priority,” it said in a statement, adding that the company had ample bandwidth on alternate cables to cater to data needs.

The SEAMEWE-5 submarine cable system, commissioned in 2016, is nearly 20,000 kilometres long, extending from Marseille in France to Singapore.

Currently, there are seven submarine internet cable systems connecting to Pakistan, of which four are operated by Pakistan Telecom­mu­nication Company Limited, two by Transworld Associates, and a new cable system that recently came online, owned by a Chinese company.

Khattak school of motoring.
Nov 29, 2022 10:30pm
The usual excuses
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 29, 2022 10:34pm
Come clean on the real reason for the internet service interruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 29, 2022 10:37pm
Nation is facing hardship in all fields of life due to short sighted imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Bozohead
Nov 29, 2022 10:39pm
What can we expect from PTA, in this day and age where 100% connectivity is necessary. What use is Cloud Computing without Internet ?
Reply Recommend 0
Pathan
Nov 29, 2022 10:42pm
same issue every few months.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Nov 29, 2022 10:45pm
As long as the Chinese cable is good we can keep a check on India.
Reply Recommend 0
Outspoken
Nov 29, 2022 10:53pm
What a coincidence!
Reply Recommend 0
Outspoken
Nov 29, 2022 10:54pm
Coincidence? But for how long….
Reply Recommend 0
vr
Nov 29, 2022 10:58pm
Bills not paid
Reply Recommend 0

