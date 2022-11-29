DAWN.COM Logo

Woman, 3 daughters slaughtered in Karachi’s Shamsi Society: police

Imtiaz Ali Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 08:20pm
<p>The photo shows police officials outside the hours where the crime took place. — DawnNewsTV</p>

A woman and her three daughters were killed — allegedly by her husband — in Karachi’s Shamsi Society on Tuesday, police said.

Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abraiz Ali Abbasi told Dawn.com that at 3pm, suspect Fawad, 42, “slaughtered” his wife and children in their house and then attempted suicide.

“The suspect was immediately taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he is in critical condition,” he said.

According to the officer, the crime took place in the upper portion of the building — the doors of which were locked.

“Upon hearing screams, the mother- and sister-in-law of the accused broke into the portion and found the man in critical condition and others dead,” he said.

SSP Abbasi said that police’s forensic team sealed the crime scene to collect evidence, while the dead bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

He added that the murder weapon was recovered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, in a brief interrogation with the suspect’s sister-in-law, the police found that there had been some friction between the couple over a host of problems but ruled out any “serious issues”.

Al-Falah Station House Officer (SHO) Badar Shakeel said that among the deceased was the 40-year-old mother and her three daughters aged 16, 12 and 10.

He added that the suspect was a salesman at a private company in the city.

The first information report (FIR) of the crime is yet to be registered.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Kamran Tessori, and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the police.

They also expressed condolences over the deaths.

