Pak vs Eng: Ben Stokes to donate match fee for entire Test series to flood victims

Dawn.com Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 06:20pm

England Test captain Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will donate his entire match fee for the upcoming series against Pakistan to the victims of flood and rebuilding the affected areas.

Earlier this year, rain-induced floods had inflicted an estimated loss of $3 billion on the country, caused over 1,700 deaths and displaced eight million people.

Stokes, in a tweet on Monday, announced to donate his match fees for the floods cause, adding that the game had given him a lot in his life and he feels its only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket.

“Hopefully this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding,” Stokes said. “It was sad to see how floods had devastated Pakistan earlier this year that had significant impact on the country and the people.”

Commenting on the upcoming matches against Pakistan, he said it was great to be in the country for the first time to play the historic series.

“To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting,” Stokes said. “There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special.”

In August, the Pakistan cricket team donated win bonuses worth Rs4,625,000 ($54,400) to the floods relief effort in the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had said in a statement that all players and officials had agreed to pledge half of their personal bonuses from the victory over England in the third Test last week.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Stokes’ gesture of donating his fees.

The premier, in a tweet, said that the cricketer’s gesture “epitomises the great British tradition of philanthropy” and that the “empathy for suffering humanity is the greatest of all virtues.”

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

