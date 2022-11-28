DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 28, 2022

Riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium in FIFA World Cup

AFP Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 02:24pm
<p>Morroco’s supporters celebrate near rental e-steps set on fire in the center of Brussels, after the live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco, in Brussels, on November 27. — AFP</p>

Morroco’s supporters celebrate near rental e-steps set on fire in the center of Brussels, after the live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco, in Brussels, on November 27. — AFP

<p>Riot police are at work to clear the street during clashes with supporters on the sideline of the live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco, in Brussels, on November 27. — AFP</p>

Riot police are at work to clear the street during clashes with supporters on the sideline of the live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco, in Brussels, on November 27. — AFP

Police used water cannon and teargas after coming under attack from football supporters who brought havoc to the centre of Brussels on Sunday following Morocco’s shock 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar.

Dozens of fans smashed shop windows, threw fireworks and torched vehicles. Police said that 11 people had been arrested with one remaining in custody.

Even before the end of the match, “dozens of people, including some wearing hoodies, sought confrontation with the police, which compromised public safety,” Brussels police said in a statement.

A spokeswoman said some fans were armed with sticks and a journalist “was injured in the face by fireworks”.

Around a hundred police officers were mobilised while residents were warned to avoid certain areas of the city centre. Metro stations were closed and streets sealed off to limit the spread of the violence.

A surveillance helicopter flew over the city before calm was restored at around 7:00pm (1800GMT). An AFP journalist saw protesters burning a car, rubbish bins and a number of electric scooters.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon. The police have already firmly intervened. I therefore advise against fans coming to the city centre. The police are doing all they can to maintain public order,” tweeted the mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close.

“I have ordered the police to carry out arrests of the troublemakers.”

Belgium is home to around 500,000 people of Moroccan descent.

In the eastern city of Liege, a gang of 50 people attacked a police station, breaking windows and damaging two police vehicles. The police there also resorted to water cannon.

Storefronts and a bus shelter were vandalised. Incidents also broke out in Antwerp in the north where a dozen people were arrested.

Meanwhile, Dutch riot police carried out baton charges in three cities to disperse unruly Moroccan football supporters celebrating their team’s victory.

Police took action in Rotterdam, where some 500 people gathered near the city centre, as well as in The Hague, Amsterdam and Utrecht, Dutch police said.

“Supporters threw fireworks and glass at the riot police who then carried out charges,” Rotterdam police said.

Video images showed police with batons and shields sweeping the city centre. Riot police also dispersed fans in Amsterdam and The Hague.

The Netherlands’ large Moroccan community burst into celebrations, lighting torches and fireworks and driving around hooting car horns and waving Moroccan flags shortly after the match ended.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

1971 in retrospect
Updated 28 Nov, 2022

1971 in retrospect

The point of no return came when the military launched Operation Searchlight in March 1971.
Gender-based violence
28 Nov, 2022

Gender-based violence

IT is a war without boundaries and seemingly without end. A UN report on femicide released on Nov 25, the...
Battle against dacoits
28 Nov, 2022

Battle against dacoits

THE Punjab police is clearly fighting a formidable, and so far losing, battle against the criminal gangs based in ...
Policy rate hike
Updated 27 Nov, 2022

Policy rate hike

The decision to hike the policy rate by 100bps is a step in the right direction, even if intended to appease the IMF.
Vawda’s reprieve
27 Nov, 2022

Vawda’s reprieve

FAISAL Vawda should be relieved. After years of running from a reckoning for submitting a false declaration in his...
Gujarat’s ghosts
27 Nov, 2022

Gujarat’s ghosts

TWO decades have passed since the bloody Gujarat riots, one of the worst spasms of anti-Muslim violence witnessed in...