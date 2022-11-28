DAWN.COM Logo

Indian man burns himself to death in anti-Hindi protest

AFP Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 10:03am
METTUR: Workers of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and relatives pay respects near the coffin of Thangavel, a leader who self-immolated to protest imposition of Hindi in India’s Tamil Nadu state.—AFP
NEW DELHI: An octogenarian man burned himself to death in southern India in protest at what he called New Delhi’s attempts to impose nationwide usage of Hindi, a language mostly spoken in the north, police said on Sunday.

Language is an emotive issue in India where hundreds of languages and dialects are spoken, but English serves as the main official medium while state governments use regional languages.

According to the most recent census in 2011, fewer than half of Indian citizens speak Hindi — just under 44 percent.

But last month a group of parliamentarians headed by the powerful interior minister Amit Shah reportedly recommended making Hindi the national official language, including for technical education such as medicine and engineering.

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of a “slave mentality” around the use of English, and promoted the use of Indian languages. But opponents accuse his government of attempting to impose Hindi, causing particular anger in the south.

Most southern Indian languages are Dravidian, a completely different language family to the Indo-European group which includes Hindi. MV Thangavel, 85, a farmer in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, doused himself in petrol and kerosene and set himself alight, police said.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2022

Babban
Nov 28, 2022 10:20am
It's like imposing Urdu in East Bengal. When will politicians stop meddling with cultures.
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Nov 28, 2022 10:22am
A human being South Indian lost his life all because of hypocrisy of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. " English is the slave mentality " they say. Then why have they not changed the name " India " to Bharat or Hindustan.? Is that not "slave mentality".? Deep condolences to the family of South Indian.
Light at the end of the tunnel
Nov 28, 2022 10:25am
Leave well alone is a good policy
M. Emad
Nov 28, 2022 10:25am
What a hate filled land
M. Emad
Nov 28, 2022 10:25am
Yet they lurk in these comments and try to lecture us..
Zak
Nov 28, 2022 10:37am
According to the most recent census in 2011, fewer than half of Indian citizens speak Hindi — just under 44 percent. International census put it 23% speak Hindi, rest speak their own national language, like Tamil, kerala, Assamese, Manipuri, Bengali, Rajastan etc.
Zak
Nov 28, 2022 10:38am
NEW DELHI: An octogenarian man burned himself to death in southern India in protest at what he called New Delhi’s attempts to impose nationwide usage of Hindi, a language mostly spoken in the north, police said on Sunday. Seeds of disintegration like the soviet union. Modi is a catalyst for Indias demise.
Kamesh
Nov 28, 2022 10:39am
As a Tamilian from the Southern Indian State of Tamilnadu.. my condolences may his soul rest in Peace...
Zak
Nov 28, 2022 10:41am
Most southern Indian languages are Dravidian, a completely different language family to the Indo-European group which includes Hindi. MV Thangavel, 85, a farmer in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, doused himself in petrol and kerosene and set himself alight, police said. RIP brave farmer. You will have your country of Tamil Nadu free and your own language, very soon.
Saira Khan
Nov 28, 2022 10:44am
Slaves want to speak English. Let them.
Zak
Nov 28, 2022 10:45am
Most southern Indian languages are Dravidian, a completely different language family to the Indo-European group which includes Hindi. MV Thangavel, 85, a farmer in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, doused himself in petrol and kerosene and set himself alight, police said. Whole of south India is different. India is not a country but a union of seperate different, diverse nations, caught in one artificial boundary called India union, like soviet union, which is no more.
kabir
Nov 28, 2022 10:46am
Stupid old man. What did he achieve by burning himself? There are better ways of protesting, one that will irritate the BJP the most is to declare Urdu the official language of DMK ruled state
Zak
Nov 28, 2022 10:48am
@M. Emad, How’s the default and bankruptcy coming along?
John The Baptist
Nov 28, 2022 10:54am
Tamils have a long and rich history of self immolation. No surprise here.
