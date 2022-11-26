DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 26, 2022

Protests erupt in Xinjiang and Beijing after deadly fire

Reuters Published November 26, 2022 Updated November 26, 2022 10:32pm
<p>Protests against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak measures in Urumqi city, Xinjiang Uygur, China in this screen grab obtained from a video released November 25, 2022. — Video obtained by Reuters</p>

Protests against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak measures in Urumqi city, Xinjiang Uygur, China in this screen grab obtained from a video released November 25, 2022. — Video obtained by Reuters

Public anger in China towards widening Covid-19 lockdowns across the country erupted into rare protests in China’s far western Xinjiang region and the country’s capital of Beijing, as nationwide infections set another record.

Crowds took to the streets on Friday night in Xinjiang’s capital of Urumqi, chanting “End the lockdown!” and pumping their fists in the air, after a deadly fire on Thursday triggered anger over their prolonged Covid-19 lockdown according to videos circulated on Chinese social media on Friday night.

Videos showed people in a plaza singing China’s national anthem with its lyric, “Rise up, those who refuse to be slaves!” while others shouted that they wanted to be released from lockdowns.

Reuters verified that the footage was published from Urumqi, where many of its four million residents have been under some of the country’s longest lockdowns, barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days.

In the capital of Beijing 2,700 kilometres away, some residents under lockdown staged small-scale protests or confronted their local officials over movement restrictions placed on them, with some successfully pressuring them into lifting them ahead of a schedule.

A crucial spark for the public anger was a fire in a high-rise building in Urumqi that killed 10 on Thursday night, whose case went viral on social media as many internet users surmised that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down.

Urumqi officials abruptly held a news conference in the early hours of Saturday to deny Covid measures had hampered escape and rescue, but internet users continued to question the official narrative.

“The Urumqi fire got everyone in the country upset,” said Sean Li, a resident of Beijing.

A planned lockdown for his compound “Berlin Aiyue” was called off on Friday after residents protested to their local leader and convinced him to cancel it, negotiations that were captured by a video posted on social media.

The residents had caught wind of the plan after seeing workers putting barriers on their gates. “That tragedy could have happened to any of us,” he said.

By Saturday evening, at least ten other compounds lifted lockdown before the announced end date after residents complained, according to a Reuters tally of social media posts by residents.

A separate video shared with Reuters showed Beijing residents in an unidentifiable part of the city marching around an open-air carpark on Saturday, shouting “End the lockdown”.

The Beijing government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Asking tough questions

Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago, said the comments from authorities that the residents of the Urumqi building had been able to go downstairs and thus escape was likely to have been perceived as victim-blaming and further fuelled public anger.

“During the first two years of Covid, people trusted the government to make the best decisions to keep them safe from the virus. Now people are increasingly asking tough questions and are wary about following orders,” Yang said.

Xinjiang is home to 10m Uighurs. Rights groups and Western governments have long accused Beijing of abuses against the mainly Muslim ethnic minority, including forced labour in internment camps. China strongly rejects such claims.

China defends President Xi Jinping’s signature zero-Covid policy as life-saving and necessary to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system. Officials have vowed to continue with it despite the growing public pushback and its mounting toll on the world’s second-biggest economy.

China said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year, releasing liquidity to prop up a faltering economy.

The next few weeks could be the worst in China since the early weeks of the pandemic both for the economy and the healthcare system, Mark Williams of Capital Economics said in a note this week, as efforts to contain the current outbreak will require additional localised lockdowns in many cities, which will further depress economic activity.

For Friday, the country recorded 34,909 daily local cases, low by global standards but the third record in a row, with infections spreading to numerous cities, prompting widespread lockdowns and other curbs on movement and business.

Shanghai, China’s most populous city and financial hub which endured a two-month lockdown earlier this year, tightened testing requirements on Saturday for entering cultural venues such as museums and libraries, requiring people to present a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours, down from 72 hours earlier.

Coronavirus
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (24)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Nov 26, 2022 04:50pm
This is the cost of using fake vaccines Ask India for help
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Nov 26, 2022 05:01pm
Small eyed Chicken is doomed.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Nov 26, 2022 05:09pm
Pakistan only accepts the Chinese government version. No need to publish this.
Reply Recommend 0
Zandee
Nov 26, 2022 05:12pm
Protests? In China?
Reply Recommend 0
Darkest before dawn
Nov 26, 2022 05:20pm
This is really getting comedic. Why are the Chinese authorities use such a high handed approach? Do they know something which we don't? Or are they just being foolish?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 26, 2022 05:27pm
What happened to Chinese covid vaccines ?. Chinese quality after all.
Reply Recommend 0
Kushi
Nov 26, 2022 05:57pm
China is going Pakistan way. It's having Pakistan effect.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Nov 26, 2022 06:30pm
Let them taste a dose of their own medicine now.
Reply Recommend 0
Top Gun
Nov 26, 2022 06:34pm
People suffocated in terrible living conditions. No more. The people of China will rise just like the people of Pakistan again PDM. Inshallah
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 26, 2022 06:44pm
By locking people in like that during outbreaks, China will never attain herd immunity. Rest of the world seems to have attained that by now.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarjit singh
Nov 26, 2022 07:00pm
Jio geo politics
Reply Recommend 0
XYZ
Nov 26, 2022 07:11pm
People are no more willing to remain locked down on the pretext of Covid-19. It is very astonishing as to why China is blindly towing Western line on pandemic. Everyone is responsible for his own saffy and may not be compelled to restrict to his home. Western countries have stopped it after having seen the public reaction.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Aisha
Nov 26, 2022 07:36pm
@XYZ, China is a Communist country so this is the only way they can maintain power as a regime. The Chinese Communist Party will use what the West has given to their advantage even if it means shooting themselves in the foot as COVID 19 lockown fatigue will overshoot the threshold
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Nov 26, 2022 07:38pm
Xi needs to send the Red Army in to squash these miscreants. Iron brother needs our support.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 26, 2022 07:47pm
Lessons to be learned from Iron brother China and it’s implications to ongoing Azadi march in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Talking
Nov 26, 2022 08:12pm
Sad to see citizens held hostage in their own country by their own government. This is what communists and dictators are capable of.
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Nov 26, 2022 08:21pm
@XYZ, if western countries have stopped it then how is China towing the western line?
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Nov 26, 2022 09:13pm
Just wait for China to crush this protest in a day or two. It should be quite obvious by now that China doesn't care for Uyghurs.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Nov 26, 2022 09:22pm
Xi is doing what no external force can do. After destroying the economy and scaring all of China's neighbors with his hegemonist moves, he is busy destroying the social harmony now. Hope he stays in power for 15 more years.
Reply Recommend 0
Steve Probeck
Nov 26, 2022 09:42pm
@Lutera, yeah a Pakistani with sensible opinions are rare commodity
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Nov 26, 2022 09:55pm
I don’t think it’s wise to talk about these kind of topics. Pak-China relations are extremely sensitive for National security.
Reply Recommend 0
Shubs
Nov 26, 2022 10:14pm
@XYZ, " It is very astonishing as to why China is blindly towing Western line on pandemic." What western line on pandemic? The west and the rest of the world moved on from covid one year ago. China is not suffering from covid, it's suffering from the bloated ego of Xi and the CCP.
Reply Recommend 0
Gabriel Wong
Nov 26, 2022 10:18pm
this is really...
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 26, 2022 10:24pm
Freedom of speech, freedom of choice, freedom to protest, freedom of assembly, freedom of press, freedom of movement and freedom of expression at it's best in the People's Republic of China.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

March in Pindi
Updated 26 Nov, 2022

March in Pindi

WITH the chief’s appointment out of the way and the army intent on staying out of politics, the fight is now down...
Tough IMF position
26 Nov, 2022

Tough IMF position

THE IMF has made it clear that Pakistan’s “timely finalisation of the [flood] recovery plan” — the key ...
The youth vote
26 Nov, 2022

The youth vote

PAKISTAN is an overwhelmingly young nation, with about 64pc of the population under 30. Yet our political system has...
Hard reset
Updated 26 Nov, 2022

Hard reset

IT is done. What should have been a routine matter in simpler times had this year become a vortex that seemingly...
Order of precedence
25 Nov, 2022

Order of precedence

IN Pakistan as well as abroad, there are few illusions about who actually calls the shots in this country. This...
Politicised police
25 Nov, 2022

Politicised police

AN important case is being heard at the Supreme Court these days, whose outcome could have a far-reaching impact on ...