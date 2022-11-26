DAWN.COM Logo

‘My investor is my master’: PM Shehbaz seeks Turkish investment for 10,000MW solar project

Dawn.com Published November 26, 2022 Updated November 26, 2022 12:57pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a Pakistan-Turkiye business council meeting in Istanbul on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday made a pitch to Turkish entrepreneurs to invest in a 10,000-megawatt solar power project for Pakistan, saying “my investor is my master”.

The premier sought the investment while addressing a meeting of the Pakistan-Turkiye business council in Istanbul, where he reached later for a two-day visit.

He told the investors that his government was resolved to cut down “very expensive” imports of oil and petroleum products, on which $27 billion was spent last year. “We simply can’t afford this.”

So, he explained, his government had invited foreign investment at a conference in Islamabad around a month and a half ago for a 10,000MW solar power project.

“It’s not just a paper, or a talk, or a feasibility,” he said about the project. “I, along with my colleagues, […] am committed to this philosophy that we shall implement this scheme with in letter and spirit with our own resources, with investment from Turkiye, from China, from Saudia Arabia, from Qatar, from the UAE (United Arab Emirates), from wherever.”

Milgem Corvette

Earlier termed the launch of a Milgem Corvette ship as one of the “finest moments” in ties between Turkiye and Pakistan which will strengthen and enhance the two countries’ defence production and joint cooperation.

PM Shehbaz, who left for Turkey on a two-day visit yesterday, witnessed the inauguration of the third of four Milgem Corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard on Friday.

The Milgem project — based on a joint collaboration between Turkiye and Pakistan — was signed with ASFAT inc, a Turkish state-owned Defence contractor firm in 2018, according to which the Pakistan navy would acquire four Milgem-class ships from Turkey.

Speaking about the project today, PM Shehbaz said Milgem Corvette was a “great step forward” in terms of defence cooperation between the two countries.

The premier also offered condolences over the loss of life in a “barbaric action” by terrorists against the innocent people of Turkiye.

“Our hearts go out to their families,” he said, adding that Turkiye, like Pakistan, had been a victim of terrorist attacks.

More to follow

Shakeel Amin
Nov 26, 2022 12:30pm
Please also tell us more about your son's interests in doing business with Turkey.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 26, 2022 12:30pm
PM Shehbaz, who left for Turkey on a two-day visit yesterday, witnessed the inauguration of the third of four Milgem Corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard on Friday. He is sad, he could not take kick back on this one.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Nov 26, 2022 12:33pm
and all this to protect what? and from whom? To protect a failed state? from neutrals? Thanks & Think.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Nov 26, 2022 12:37pm
Turkey should sell the ships to China instead. pk is in recession and doesn'tunds to support anything like that.
Reply Recommend 0
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani)
Nov 26, 2022 12:40pm
Due to worst PDM policies & practices (Darknomics), giant Turkish airlines has recently shutdown its company operations resulting loss to employment and other businesses working with TA locally. Flights are still operating that means loser is Pakistan's economy because now those tickets are issued by GSA's outside Pakistan. Local travel agents have to buy tickets from foreign GSA's and pay them FX outside Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Nov 26, 2022 12:45pm
This is again towards family business.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Nov 26, 2022 12:46pm
This is all for his son business. No benefit to the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakpro
Nov 26, 2022 12:48pm
No. We know very well who your masters are.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah The Great
Nov 26, 2022 12:48pm
Does appeasement have any limits, in this Man's mind.
Reply Recommend 0

