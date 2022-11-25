DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 25, 2022

Avian flu outbreak wipes out a record 50.54m US birds

Reuters Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 04:00pm
<p>Cage-free chickens are shown inside a facility at Hilliker’s Ranch Fresh Eggs in Lakeside, California, US, April 19. — Reuters/File</p>

Cage-free chickens are shown inside a facility at Hilliker’s Ranch Fresh Eggs in Lakeside, California, US, April 19. — Reuters/File

Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the country’s deadliest outbreak in history, US Department of Agriculture (USDA) data showed on Thursday.

The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst US animal health disaster to date, topping the previous record of 50.5m birds that died in an avian-flu outbreak in 2015.

Birds often die after becoming infected. Entire flocks, which can top a million birds at egg-laying chicken farms, are also culled to control the spread of the disease after a bird tests positive.

Losses of poultry flocks sent prices for eggs and turkey meat to record highs, worsening economic pain for consumers facing red-hot inflation and making Thursday’s Thanksgiving celebrations more expensive in the United States. Europe and Britain are also suffering their worst avian-flu crises, and some British supermarkets rationed customers’ egg purchases after the outbreak disrupted supplies.

The US outbreak, which began in February, infected flocks of poultry and non-poultry birds across 46 states, USDA data showed. Wild birds like ducks transmit the virus, known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), through their faeces, feathers or direct contact with poultry.

“Wild birds continue to spread HPAI throughout the country as they migrate, so preventing contact between domestic flocks and wild birds is critical to protecting US poultry,” said Rosemary Sifford, the USDA’s chief veterinary officer.

Farmers struggled to keep the disease and wild birds out of their barns after increasing security and cleaning measures following the 2015 outbreak. In 2015, about 30 per cent of the cases were traced directly to wild bird origins, compared to 85pc this year, the USDA told Reuters.

Government officials are studying infections at turkey farms, in particular, in hopes of developing new recommendations for preventing infections. Turkey farms account for more than 70pc of the commercial poultry farms infected in the outbreak, the USDA said.

People should avoid unprotected contact with birds that look sick or have died, though the outbreak poses a low risk to the general public, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hard reset
25 Nov, 2022

Hard reset

IT is done. What should have been a routine matter in simpler times had this year become a vortex that seemingly...
Order of precedence
25 Nov, 2022

Order of precedence

IN Pakistan as well as abroad, there are few illusions about who actually calls the shots in this country. This...
Politicised police
25 Nov, 2022

Politicised police

AN important case is being heard at the Supreme Court these days, whose outcome could have a far-reaching impact on ...
Farewell to arms
Updated 24 Nov, 2022

Farewell to arms

The good general failed to tell us what motivated his institution to quit politics in his last year in power.
Currency crisis
24 Nov, 2022

Currency crisis

NOMURA, a top financial services company based in Japan, has included Pakistan among seven countries threatened by a...
Privilege and policing
24 Nov, 2022

Privilege and policing

POOR policing and privilege collided in what could have been an entirely preventable tragedy. A young man — a...