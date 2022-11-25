DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz invites Turkey to ‘join hands’ on renewable energy production

APP | Dawn.com Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 07:10pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday addresses the inauguration ceremony for the third of four Milgem Corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard. — Photo courtesy: PMO</p>

<p>PM Shehbaz Sharif with Turkish President Reccip Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.—<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/Marriyum_A">@Marriyum_A</a></p>

<p>Turkish officials greet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Istanbul on Friday. — APP</p>

<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Turkiye on Friday. — Photo by APP</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited Turkey to join hands in investing in renewable energy production and reduce dependence on traditional energy sources.

The prime minister was speaking at an inauguration ceremony for the third of four Milgem Corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard during a two-day official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Bemoaning Pakistan’s import bill due to petroleum products, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan wanted to shift to renewable sources of energy — solar, hydel and wind — and Turkish investors had great potential for financing these fields.

“I want to propose … that let’s join hands together and get rid of high-carbon emissions, cut our import bills and let’s really promote investment in these fields.”

PM Shehbaz said solar, hydel and wind energy would make “great sense” for promoting investments between the two countries.

“I think it’s high time we transform our relations into something because the world is envious of our relation and our brotherhood but they also say that while ‘these two countries are great and their hearts beat together’ … but they also say that our trade and investment relations are not commensurate with our historical relations and brotherhood.”

The prime minister said the two countries under Erdogan’s leadership had a “great chance” to move forward in this field.

Regarding the ship’s launch, PM Shehbaz said Turkey and Pakistan were “deeply engaged” in promoting their defence capabilities for peace to ward off aggression. He said the ship’s launch was for defence purposes instead of any aggression.

The prime minister called on Turkey to further collaborate on their defence production capacities to ensure that peace was restored in the world, adding that the globe was facing “great tensions”.

Shehbaz said the Russia-Ukraine conflict had created multifarious problems for global societies and appreciated Erdogan’s efforts for peace and brokering the wheat shipment deal.

He also appreciated Turkey’s aid and help to Pakistan after the recent catastrophic floods in the country.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz was received by the Istanbul deputy governor and other senior officials of the Turkish government upon arriving at Istanbul airport.

In a tweet shortly after the premier landed, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shehbaz was “determined to tap the enormous potential” between the two countries.

She said that PM Shehbaz had worked tirelessly for “extensive interaction with Turkish authorities and potential investors to develop a comprehensive roadmap for bilateral engagement”.

According to a Foreign Office (FO) statement, the premier would “jointly inaugurate the third of the four Milgem Corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard”.

Prior to his departure, the premier said in a tweet that the inauguration of the third Milgem Corvette ship represented the deepening defence cooperation between the Turkiye and Pakistan.

“High-level exchanges are a defining feature of our partnership,” he stated. “Our bilateral ties have entered a new era of strategic partnership under the leadership of President Erdogan.”

The PM went on to say that the two countries were on a course to “unpack the full untapped potential of relationship”, adding that high-level exchanges were a “defining feature” of the partnership between the two countries.

Trip’s agenda

The FO said during the two-day visit, PM Shehbaz will also “interact with leaders of the Turkish business community” and also meet the President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank during his stay in the country’s urban centre, Istanbul.

Afterwards, Shehbaz and Erdogan will hold wide-ranging discussions on “bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest”, the FO said.

The FO added that the two countries “enjoy fraternal ties deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture, and history and underpinned by exceptional cordiality and mutual trust”.

The Milgem project

The Milgem project — based on a joint collaboration between Turkiye and Pakistan — was signed with ASFAT inc, a Turkish state-owned Defence contractor firm in 2018, according to which the Pakistan navy would acquire four Milgem-class ships from Turkey.

Milgem vessels are 99 metres long, have a displacement capacity of 2,400 tons and have a speed of 29 nautical miles. These anti-submarine combat frigates, which can be hidden from the radar, would further enhance the defence capability of the Pakistan Navy.

According to the FO, the launching ceremony for the first Corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babur, was performed in Istanbul in August 2021 while the groundbreaking for the second ship, PNS Badr, was held in Karachi in May 2022.

“The project represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Turkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory,” it said.

Asif
Nov 25, 2022 09:51am
Every other day I see his picture taking steps in the plane.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz
Nov 25, 2022 09:51am
Being in Turkey/London feels like I am home
Reply Recommend 0
Pakiba Singh
Nov 25, 2022 09:55am
Does he know that Turkey has no money to give?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 25, 2022 09:57am
SS travels internationally more than the leaders of other nations like India, China, Bangladesh, SA, UAE, USA and so on.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Nov 25, 2022 09:57am
This whole trip is going to burn few million. Why doesn't he fly commercial jet ?besides saving valuable $, How embarrassing is it to fly in a plane smaller than a typical chartered plane.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 25, 2022 09:59am
SS seems like an avid traveler. He loves to travel on planes keeping the country on "auto pilot".
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem
Nov 25, 2022 10:01am
Can he just stay there?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 25, 2022 10:07am
2 near-Bankrupt 'best friends'.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Nov 25, 2022 10:10am
Pakistan going for buying Corvette ships. Pakistan does not needs these Corvette ships in current situation and country should focus on basics like food, energy, inflation and other economic aspect of the country. Even PM visit is costing Pakistan and these un-warranted cost can easily be saved in this crisis situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 25, 2022 10:10am
Birds of the same feather beg together
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 25, 2022 10:13am
The Touring Prime Minister of Pakistan, wonder if he has any time for the flood victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 25, 2022 10:16am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday left for a two-day official visit, from November 25 to November 27, to Turkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Another trip, another gaffe.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 25, 2022 10:17am
@Pakiba Singh, Does he know that Turkey has no money to give? Turkey had a $40 billion trade surplus while India had a $140 billion trade deficit.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Nov 25, 2022 10:19am
What a waste of public money Looks like Shabaz Sharif doesn’t care about the flood victims
Reply Recommend 0
AzaadZAK
Nov 25, 2022 10:23am
Let's hope he can fill his bowl with a billion dollars, not the lira!!
Reply Recommend 0
AzaadZAK
Nov 25, 2022 10:32am
@Zak, Actually Turkey has a $20b annual trade deficit and no free FX reserves. All it's $80.09b are deployed. Pls read a bit, don't just rail off imaginary numbers, sirji.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Nov 25, 2022 10:36am
@Zak, US has trade deficit of 120 billion. What does that prove.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Nov 25, 2022 10:44am
Nawaz Shahbaz meeting in Turkey.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Nov 25, 2022 10:48am
@Zak, eyeglasses numbers, please. Considering the January to October period of 2022, the country's trade deficit surged by 168.5% to USD 91.10 billion, as imports soared 34.5% to USD 300.6 billion while exports rose at a softer 15.4% to USD 209.5 billion. source: Turkish Statistical Institute
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Nov 25, 2022 10:51am
@Zak, sometimes it’s better to be quiet and let others think you’re a fool than opening your mouth and proving it
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Nov 25, 2022 10:58am
@Pakiba Singh, Considering the January to October period of 2022, the country's(turkiye's) trade deficit surged by 168.5% to USD 91.10 billion, as imports soared 34.5% to USD 300.6 billion while exports rose at a softer 15.4% to USD 209.5 billion. source: Turkish Statistical Institute
Reply Recommend 0
Rho
Nov 25, 2022 10:58am
All this talk of brotherly and fraternal relations is nonsense. Pakistanis are primarily an Indic/south Asian people and the Turks are mostly a central Asian/European people.
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Nov 25, 2022 11:04am
SS trying his best with his begging bowl. Still no one is prepared to fill it.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Nov 25, 2022 11:08am
To do what. Wasting tax payer monkey
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Nov 25, 2022 11:11am
The PM should also look into the woes of Pakistanis residing in Turkey.
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Nov 25, 2022 11:11am
Very busy PM
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Nov 25, 2022 11:14am
@AzaadZAK, Sirji this guy is living in the virtual world, where his imagination makes up the reality for him. Rehn dein
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Nov 25, 2022 11:26am
Is he COVID free? I just do not understand his priorities. Divide and rule does not work
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Nov 25, 2022 11:41am
Poor Turks, Saudis and Chinese who have to bear meeting the worthy Prime Minister of Pakistan without any meaningful interest while fully knowing his dummy status back home.
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Nov 25, 2022 11:47am
Fleeing before the people arrive in Islamabad
Reply Recommend 0
Hameed
Nov 25, 2022 12:09pm
Pakistan economic conditions are badly effected. Shabaz's government has no plans for today nor for tomorrow. Visiting China or Turkiye can't solve common man problems. Economic is in bad shape. Locals and foreign investors are quitting Pakistan. Textile industries are shutting down, consumers goods are out of range. Well it's highly time for Pakistani think thank to go towards the solution. Whether Election or Marshall law.
Reply Recommend 0
Pro. Jamhoor
Nov 25, 2022 12:12pm
@Pakiba Singh, why there is always money on your mind?
Reply Recommend 0
Fasttrack
Nov 25, 2022 12:23pm
@Pro. Jamhoor, why do these leaders always have begging on their minds?
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 25, 2022 12:26pm
Could be done via zoom call
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Nov 25, 2022 12:26pm
Time waster. If strategic partner is so important why doesn’t anyone visit pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
alphaMay
Nov 25, 2022 12:30pm
Are their any positive outcomes from Shebaz tax payer funded Air Force one flights? Any relief for the people?How many foreign visits did khan make?
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Nov 25, 2022 12:31pm
It's estimated that close to 90 million Pakistanis sleep hungry,while their military is splurging billions on useless toys.India has developed a certain agni missile systems,under which a single missile can shred these corvettes into pieces, irrespective of their offensive, defensive capabilities . Even turkey knows it. but ,the show must go on. Defense deals are such that, nobody audits them and both sides make money for years.
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Nov 25, 2022 12:33pm
Showbaz Sharif is ofcourse is going to Turkey in order to protect and secure his own private investments there. His repeated trips to the country convey a lot behind the scenes of defence cooperation & business for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Nov 25, 2022 12:51pm
More Dollars flying away and Rupee reduced to fumes from the engine!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 25, 2022 12:54pm
Have fun burning tax payer money
Reply Recommend 0
skz
Nov 25, 2022 01:03pm
@Zak, Its BS..It is a personal trip tp meet his brother but making it look like official trip. Why Turkey has any interest to invite him. He went to Turkey in recent months.
Reply Recommend 0
I am run Khan
Nov 25, 2022 01:04pm
What can a fatf grey listed country give to another
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Nov 25, 2022 01:07pm
Long live Pak-Turk friendship. Our best friend.
Reply Recommend 0
I am run Khan
Nov 25, 2022 01:08pm
@Zak, it is a grey listed country
Reply Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Nov 25, 2022 01:11pm
Dont come back!
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Nov 25, 2022 01:52pm
@AzaadZAK, what's your source
Reply Recommend 0
Yusef
Nov 25, 2022 02:18pm
This is like one bankrupt person visiting another bankrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Nov 25, 2022 02:31pm
@Pakiba Singh, He is not interested in national interest rather his personal business interests!
Reply Recommend 0
Naik
Nov 25, 2022 02:32pm
@Aragon, Because these crooks do not believe in saving national resources rather than looting them!
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 25, 2022 02:35pm
His next trip will be to Qatar for the FIFA cup closing ceremony
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 25, 2022 02:41pm
How about signing the long outstanding dual nationality agreement between Turkia and Pakistan? The turkish business are interested to invest and setup business in pakistan and also Pakistani business community are interested in setting up their business establishments in Turkia.
Reply Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Nov 25, 2022 02:43pm
Have you gone there to spread Covid infection? Should have stayed home for at least another one week before venturing out.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Shah
Nov 25, 2022 03:11pm
@Asif , Treasury is full fore elites &powerful s any time ,all the times????
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 25, 2022 03:19pm
The beggar arrives in Turkey, wasting tax payers' money on silly trips.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Nov 25, 2022 04:02pm
Is this PAF jet dedicated to shuttle PM and crook leaders for their vacations!
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Nov 25, 2022 04:03pm
@Soothsayer, It was political virus covid-19-CB-LIE.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 25, 2022 04:04pm
@Jay, His son is doing solar energy business! Hence too many trips to Turkey!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 25, 2022 04:06pm
@haroon, Leaving behind con man Model town fame!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 25, 2022 04:07pm
@Skeptic, These people are clueless and not very educated to consider such intricacies!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 25, 2022 04:07pm
@Mohsin, Covid was a political lie!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 25, 2022 04:08pm
@A Shah, But no money made on Zoom! No kickbacks! Besides everything is reordered!
Reply Recommend 0
Kalam
Nov 25, 2022 04:09pm
But not received by Erdogen!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 25, 2022 04:09pm
@Naeem Qureshi, The do not care for the country! Period! They are crooks par excellence! Brought into power by GB to hide his corruption!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 25, 2022 04:12pm
@Zak, This dude has no shame! Where ever goes his daily mail fame awaits!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 25, 2022 04:12pm
@ilyas kashmiri, Crooks to discuss next crookedness!
Reply Recommend 0
Zoob
Nov 25, 2022 04:13pm
@NACParis, it is unbelievable how this showbaz clown is taxing all over yet feels the poor in his country that are sitting without meals for months are not worth of anything. Do you then wonder why voters will if given the chance throw him and his entire clown brigade put.
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Nov 25, 2022 04:18pm
wait till she orders coffee there and then makes a scene about it
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Nov 25, 2022 04:46pm
Did Brother Erdogan ask about his buddy IKN
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 25, 2022 04:46pm
Two bankrupt countries, one is nuisance for Europe, other for Afghanistan, Iran and India
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Nov 25, 2022 04:48pm
Kiss the remaining cash reserves goodbye!!
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Nov 25, 2022 04:50pm
@Subhi, in fact you are looking for another IK...
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 25, 2022 04:57pm
MBS would take notice and cancel all aid, investments and trip.
Reply Recommend 0
Pro. Jamhoor
Nov 25, 2022 04:58pm
@M. Emad , these words don't suit you at all, anyway what's your problem and how do others matters concern you?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©/Fastrack/Dr. Gonorrhea/Zak
Nov 25, 2022 06:22pm
Erdogan is Bankrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 25, 2022 06:43pm
No doubt relationships between Pakistan & Turkey are ever green. PM Shahbaz after wrapping his visit, should first get himself cleared from cases in UK & Pakistan. Besides his brother Nawaz Sharif should also let know the real cause of abandoning London in so haste, if there’s any case or inquiry against him in London he should face it. The vote bank of PML(N) will further deteriorate if both brothers do not mend their ways. Better announce elections dates, let people to decide.
Reply Recommend 0

