28 cops suspended as ‘militant’ escapes in Kohat

KOHAT: District police officer Shafiullah Gandapur suspended 28 police officials after a suspected militant brought from jail for trial escaped from their custody from the courts’ premises here on Thursday.

After registration of the cases against them, SP operations Bilal Ahmed had been appointed to head the departmental inquiry on the orders of the DPO.

The suspected militant, Najeeb of Tank district, was brought from the Kohat jail, but he managed to run away by dodging policemen.

The DPO, who visited the cantonment police station and the courts after the incident, said there was no place for incapable and negligent policemen in the force. The accused policemen had been put behind bars in quarter guard and police station.

TRANSGENDER PERSONS PROTEST: Members of transgender community forced their entry into the city police station on Thursday to record their protest against a raid on their hujras in Tirah Bazaar and injuring them late on Wednesday night.

They appealed to the district policeofficer to take noticeof the injustice.

After marching from Peshawar Chowk they opened the closed gate of the police station by pushing it. They alleged that the police harassed them and took their money when they were returning back from a function.

Led by Miss Kohat and Shehla, they shouted slogans against SHO Islamuddin for entering their hujra on Wednesday night. The SHO said they had information about the presence of a criminal there.

Miss Kohat said that after a complete search and founding no clue of the suspect the police resorted to baton charge.

When contacted, the SHO said they had a confirmed report about the presence of a criminal in a hujra of the transgender person who was helped to escape before their arrival.

ARRESTED: The police on Thursday arrested five proclaimed offenders during ongoing operation and registered 28 FIRs against drug peddlers and criminals.

A statement said that big quantities of weapons and drugs were also seized in raids and snap-checking at various places, while 32 suspects were also rounded up.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2022