Panel takes up Baloch students’ grievances

Kashif Abbasi Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 09:08am

ISLAMABAD: A commission constituted in the light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to investigate the grievances of Baloch students met here at Parliament House on Wednesday.

This was the eighth meeting of the commission, with its convener MNA Sardar Akhtar Mengal in the chair.

The convener highlighted the significance of political solution over military approach, while expressing the resolve the commission would make a sincere endeavour to prepare and submit a comprehensive report covering the issue from all dimensions and suggesting a way forward.

Decides to incorporate views of all sides and hopes to come up with useful suggestions

The members held a detailed discussion in light of their interaction with different stakeholders, particularly during their recent visit to Quetta.

They were of the unanimous view that findings being made part of the report should reflect a detailed analytical narration of facts in conformity with the ground realities, whereas the recommendations, so formulated, must stimulate cogent action on part of the federal government, provincial governments, security agencies and all other stakeholders towards solution of the issue.

The convener also assured the members that opinions of all sides, including security agencies, would be incorporated in the report.

The commission then decided to invite representatives of media and human rights activists to its next meeting.

It was decided that members would provide further input on the draft report in the light of discussion held in this meeting.

The secretary of the commission earlier briefed members regarding the progress made so far in connection with the compilation of the report to be submitted to the court in coming days.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2022

