Rescue official arrested for raping girl in Kohat hospital

KOHAT: The police on Wednesday arrested an official of Rescue 1122 for allegedly raping a girl in the emergency ward of Liaquat Memorial Hospital here.

Officials said medical report of the girl, who was recovered after six months of the suspect’s captivity, showed she was repeatedly gang-raped.

She also told the police that her abductor had presented her to other people as well.

The rescue official, Noor Jalil, was arrested after the girl, a resident of Khushalgarh area of Gumbat tehsil, got registered an FIR against him.

SHO city Islamuddin told Dawn the suspect was arrested from Bilitang. He said the medical report confirmed she had been assaulted repeatedly.

The victim told the police the rescue official had been asking her to marry him, and when she refused, he started blackmailing her.

The SHO said it would become clear after investigations as to how the suspect, posted at the hospital, had brought the girl to hospital.

PROTEST: The local body members flayed the provincial government for ‘denying’ funds to powers to them on Wednesday.

The protesters led by Kohat city mayor Qari Sher Zaman held a demonstration in front of the deputy commissioner’s office.

The protesters announced to also hold a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s House today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, Hangu tehsil chairmen Mufti Ibrar led the village council chairmen and nazims to the Hangu Press Club, where they chanted slogans against the government for not ‘empowering’ them.

They accused the lawmakers and the bureaucracy of creating hurdles to strengthening the local bodies.

VOTER REGISTRATION: Regional election commissioner Adnan Bashir has sought help of local body members in getting the new voters registered for the next elections.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said people could check their votes through sending an SMS to 8300 from their mobile phones.

He said people should obtain form No 21 and after filling it submit the same to the offices of the election commission or the nearest schools in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts for corrections.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2022