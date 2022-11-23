DAWN.COM Logo

Multiple people, including gunman, dead in shooting at US store

Reuters | AFP Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 12:08pm
<p>In this file photo taken on August 15, 2022 the Walmart logo is seen outside a Walmart store in Burbank, California. — AFP</p>

Several people were killed and others were injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, and the shooter is dead, Chesapeake police said.

The outburst of gun violence in the city of Chesapeake comes just before Americans celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, and follows another mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado late on Saturday that left five people dead.

At 10:12pm, police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart, public information officer Leo Kosinski said in a media briefing, adding that “less than 10” people were dead but declining to give the exact number.

It was not clear whether the shooter, who has not been identified, died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski said no shots were fired at police “to his knowledge”.

“Chesapeake police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased,” the City of Chesapeake said.

Walmart said in a statement early on Wednesday that it was “shocked” at the incident at its Chesapeake store, and that it was working closely with law enforcement.

“We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates,” the company said on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, which has the area’ss top trauma centre, told local television station WAVY that five patients were being treated there.

The police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

‘Senseless violence’

Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the region, said she was “absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight”.

“I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives,” she said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred at a major retailer less than 48 hours before Americans nationwide celebrate Thanksgiving.

“Tragically, our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families are gathering for Thanksgiving,” tweeted US congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia.

Gun violence occurs at an alarming rate in the United States, where more than 600 mass shootings have occurred so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

M. Emad
Nov 23, 2022 12:08pm
Police Dead, gunman escaped in shooting at Karachi street.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Nov 23, 2022 12:25pm
This, from the champions of Human Rights, where human life is so cheap. Another weak, another shooting, several killed, many more injured, many orphaned and widowed. Yet the gun violence continues, unabated in the US, as no law maker is willing to take on the powerful gun lobby and restrict the sale of assault rifles and other lethal weapons across the land. But the US and Western are all in arms about human rights in Qatar, Iran and elsewhere, while their own citizens are so insecure.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Nov 23, 2022 12:39pm
Guns can be purchased in Walmart openly, someone wanted to try the product before making up his mind, that's all.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Nov 23, 2022 12:40pm
Best damn country in the world indeed!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Nov 23, 2022 12:40pm
very sad
Reply Recommend 0

