PM Office receives summary for top military appointments

Dawn.com Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 10:15am

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Wednesday morning that it has received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a “panel of names” for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC).

“The prime minister will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure,” the early morning statement said.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had tweeted the same late on Tuesday night, saying that the summary had been forwarded to the PMO from the defence ministry. “The rest of the steps will be completed soon,” he said.

The development comes hours after the military confirmed that it had dispatched the summary to the defence ministry.

Although multiple ministers spent Tuesday denying the impression that the summary had been received by the PMO, the brief missive from Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations simply stated: “GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most Lt Gens, to MoD.”

Although the communique did not mention which six names have been forwarded, it is believed that the six men currently in the running to be the next chief of army staff are (in order of seniority) Lt Gen Asim Munir (currently Quarter Master General), Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza (Commander 10 Corps), Lt Gen Azhar Abbas (Chief of General Staff), Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood (NDU Presi­dent), Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Commander Baha­walpur Corps), and Lt Gen Mohammad Amir (Com­mander Gujranwala Corps).

Earlier, participating in a TV talk show, the defence minister said there were no differences between the army and government and the concerns being expressed by various quarters in that regard were unfounded.

A day earlier, several PML-N leaders, including for­mer prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, had indicated that the army was impeding the process.

But the defence minister said he had conveyed to Abbasi that his concerns would be allayed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is, moreover, expected to hold a consultation with outgoing army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday on the selection of his successor. It is a convention that the prime minister holds this discussion with the outgoing chief, however, it is described as “informal consultation”.

A special meeting of the federal cabinet has also been convened for Thursday to deliberate on the appointments. The government had earlier planned to complete the process by Friday.

The prime minister would after making the choice advise President Arif Alvi to appoint the general as the next army chief. It remains to be seen if the president would agree with the advice or send it back for reconsideration.

Justice
Nov 23, 2022 09:55am
Whoever outgoing COAS Bajwa recommends will be the next COAS. The rest is just a drama and waste of time.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Nov 23, 2022 10:05am
Can new COAS help reduce looting. If this continues there won't be any money left to support the army
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 23, 2022 10:07am
It’s amazing to see the whole nation glued to the appointment of an army chief. Shows what kind of nation this is.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Nov 23, 2022 10:12am
Next COAS has huge shoes to fill. Will he be able to beat 12 billion Rupees in six years?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 23, 2022 10:23am
Making a mountain out of a molehill. A storm in a teacup. Only because Imran makes everything controversial like is paternity.
Reply Recommend 0
Afzal
Nov 23, 2022 10:28am
Hopeful that new Army Chief puts crook, LIAR Imran Khan in Prison. He has spread ANARCHY and ruined peace in our country.
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

The moment of truth

The moment of truth

Zahid Hussain
It is no more a secret that the establishment played an active role in creating an alliance that allowed the PTI to form the govt in 2018.

Editorial

Justice denied
Updated 23 Nov, 2022

Justice denied

The Sindh government must immediately file an appeal against the acquittal of suspects in Perween Rehman murder case.
Targeting minorities
23 Nov, 2022

Targeting minorities

AS India undergoes a transformation from a relatively secular state into a Hindutva-inspired rashtra, under the...
Disappearing act
23 Nov, 2022

Disappearing act

IT is most unusual for the Sharif clan to have collectively disappeared from the picture right before the PDM...
Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...