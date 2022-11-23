DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan, Turkiye, others ‘at high risk of currency crisis’

Reuters Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 08:50am

LONDON: Nomura has warned that seven countries — Egypt, Romania, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, Czech Republic, Pakistan and Hungary —are now at a high risk of currency crises.

The Japanese bank said that 22 of the 32 countries covered by its in-house “Damocles” warning system have seen their risk rise since its last update since May, with the largest increases in the Czech Republic and Brazil.

It meant the sum of the scores generated on all 32 by the model had increased sharply to 2,234 from 1,744 since May.

“This is the highest total score since July 1999 and not too far from the peak of 2,692 during the height of the Asian crisis,” Nomura economists said, calling it “an ominous warning sign of the growing broad-based risk in EM currencies”.

The model crunches 8 key indicators on a country’s FX reserves, exchange rate, financial health and interest rates to give an overall score.

Based on data from 61 different EM currency crises since 1996, Nomura estimates that a score above 100 indicates a 64 per cent chance of a currency crisis in the following 12 months.

Egypt, which has already devalued its currency heavily twice this year and sought an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, now generates the worst score at 165.

Romania is next on 145 having been propping up its currency with interventions. Default-stricken Sri Lanka and currency crisis-regular Turkey both generate scores of 138, while the Czech Republic, Pakistan and Hungary notch 126, 120 and 100 respectively.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2022

Constantine
Nov 23, 2022 09:03am
Pakistan joins a new list of troublemakers
Reply Recommend 0
Arun
Nov 23, 2022 09:16am
No time for political leaders to concentrate on governance
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 23, 2022 09:40am
No crisis its international propaganda for other countries by rich countries
Reply Recommend 0

