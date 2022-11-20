DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 20, 2022

7 injured near Kurram border following firing from Afghan side over land dispute: officials

Javid Hussain Published November 20, 2022 Updated November 20, 2022 08:45pm
<p>A picture of the Kurram border with Afghanistan on Sunday. — Photo by author</p>

A picture of the Kurram border with Afghanistan on Sunday. — Photo by author

Seven people, including two children, were injured following firing from across the Afghan border in Kharlachi and Borki near Kurram border on Sunday, according to officials.

Parachinar District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Qaiser Abbas Bangash told Dawn.com that the children were seriously injured while several livestock were also killed due to shelling from Afghanistan on the local community.

He said the injured, which also include three security officials, were under treatment at the hospital.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi, while confirming the incident, condemned the firing.

In a statement shared on Twitter, he said: “Afghanistan’s violation of Pakistan’s Kurram border at Kharlachi and Borki and targeting the civilian population is condemnable.”

He called for an immediate ceasefire and said the people of Kurram and the Pakistan Army knew well how to “protect their land and befittingly respond to any aggression”.

Turi stressed that aggression and war were not a solution to any problem, adding that Pakistan wanted to solve all problems with Afghanistan and other neighbouring countries through dialogue.

The federal minister also stated that Afghanistan was a brotherly country and Pakistan wanted all “outstanding issues to be resolved through diplomatic channels and dialogue”.

Turi said that land disputes between the people living on both sides of the border should be resolved through bilateral jirga and diplomatic channels so that no such incident takes place in the future as it will damage the fraternal and friendly relations between the two countries.

“He said that we have already held jirgas and negotiations with the Afghan government on the land dispute and more negotiations are needed, and the people across the border should not try to unsuccessfully occupy the Pakistani lands of Kharlachi and Borki,” the statement shared on Twitter reads.

Separately, while talking to Dawn.com, he also said that Pakistani forces had conducted retaliatory firing after the Afghan side’s targeting of the local populace.

The military and the Foreign Office have not made a comment on the situation yet.

Meanwhile, local tribal leader Inayat Turi told Dawn.com that clashes first took place on Saturday between local tribes and the Taliban on the Pak-Afghan Borki-Kharlachi border over “illegal constructions” by Afghanistan.

He said a ceasefire was reached with the cooperation of local leaders, Afghan officials, and Pakistan Army officials. However, he added that clashes took place again today after the Afghan side resumed work with a pair of excavators at the same place.

The tribal leader said that there was anger and unrest among the local population, who were now demanding immediate measures by the officials to respond to Afghan attackers since the incident was direct aggression against Pakistan’s integrity.

He said that shelling from the Afghan side on locals was still ongoing and people were expressing concerns about the risks of injuries to innocents.

A local speaking to Dawn.com said that most of the people were moving to Parachinar city from the two villages.

The development comes amid already tense relations between the two neighbours.

Earlier this week, the border at Chaman was closed for an indefinite period after an armed suspect from the Afg­han side opened fire on Pak­is­tani security personnel at Friendship Gate last week, resulting in the martyrdom of one soldier and injuries to two.

A subsequent flag meeting at Friendship Gate between officials from both sides failed to evolve a consensus over the reopening of the crossing.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AttiyaCanada
Nov 20, 2022 08:38pm
Welcome to the reality of terror!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 20, 2022 08:39pm
Afghans have a right to protect their land
Reply Recommend 0
Angry Afghan
Nov 20, 2022 08:41pm
Afghans never have and never will accept the durrand line or the so called border
Reply Recommend 0
Pakhtun
Nov 20, 2022 08:44pm
Why not hold a Referendum in the pashteen areas ?
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Nov 20, 2022 08:45pm
Prove it by action sir. Not lip service
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 20, 2022 08:49pm
TTP ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Qureshi USA
Nov 20, 2022 08:57pm
No Muslim country considers Pakistan as brotherly country. They are all afraid of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
AS
Nov 20, 2022 09:05pm
Strategic depth …. Anyone??
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 20, 2022 09:09pm
@Zak, Afghans have a right to protect their land So do Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir, IOK
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 20, 2022 09:10pm
India behind these terrorist acts.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 20, 2022 09:14pm
@Angry Afghan, Afgani accept durrand line or not for it's international border and take back all 4 million Afgani living in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 20, 2022 09:17pm
@Zak, It's obvious Afghani have right as it is for Pakistani defend their territory
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Nov 20, 2022 09:22pm
This must be referred to the United Nations
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The never march
Updated 20 Nov, 2022

The never march

Mass movements are not commandeered for the sake of deals made away from the public eye.
Preventing disaster
20 Nov, 2022

Preventing disaster

SOMETIMES inattention to commonsense precautions is often all that stands between us and disaster. To prevent that,...
Beleaguered future
20 Nov, 2022

Beleaguered future

IT is more than a case of not investing in Pakistan’s future; the state must be held responsible for the criminal...
IMF delay
Updated 19 Nov, 2022

IMF delay

The implementation of sound economic policies and reforms is the need of the hour.
Tracing the missing
19 Nov, 2022

Tracing the missing

A RENEWED push by the Islamabad High Court to trace missing persons has revived hope that these people might be...
Joyless Punjab
19 Nov, 2022

Joyless Punjab

THE elation was short-lived. When the federal government finally acquiesced to public demands to allow Joyland to be...