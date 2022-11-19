DAWN.COM Logo

PPP’s Chandio brothers indicted in Mehar triple murder case

Qurban Ali Khushik Published November 19, 2022 Updated November 19, 2022 07:38pm
<p>A combination photo of PPP MPAs Burhan Chandio and Sardar Ahmed Chandio. — Sindh Assembly website</p>

A model trial court in Dadu indicted on Saturday a pair of brothers — both MPAs from the ruling PPP — in a triple murder case in Mehar town.

MPAs Sardar Chandio and Burhan Chandio pleaded not guilty after charges were framed against them. The court summoned witnesses in the next hearing on December 3 to proceed with the case.

“We have recorded our statements in the court,” MPA Sardar said while talking to the media after the indictment, adding that they would plead their case in the next hearing.

Tight security measures were in place during the hearing. A heavy contingent of police was put on alert to avert any untoward incident.

The two brothers along with five other suspects, identified as Ali Gohar, Sattar, Sikandar, Murtaza and Zulfiqar, were nominated as accused in the triple murder of Raees Karamullah Chandio, the then chairman of the Baldai union council of Mehar taluka, his two sons Mukhtiar Chandio and Qabil Chandio. They were killed when a group of armed men attacked their residence in Ahmed Colony in Mehar taluka on Jan 17, 2018. One of the attackers was also killed in retaliatory fire by the inmates.

The bereaved family, which was politically associated with the PPP, believed that the attack was carried out at the behest of Sardar, who was the chieftain of his tribe in Mehar, and his younger brother Burhan, the then aide to the Sindh chief minister.

Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio, a surviving son of late Karamullah, lodged the first information reports and nominated the suspects. Pervaiz had accused the two influential brothers in the first information report of complicity in the attack on their residence and the murder of his three close relatives.

Later, Pervaiz’s cousin Umme Rubab Chandio, who was Mukhtiar’s daughter, moved the Supreme Court after the Sindh police failed to arrest the absconding suspects in the case and at the same time launched a protest campaign to seek the support of civil society and political and nationalist parties in helping her bring all the culprits to justice.

During the course of the protest campaign, Umme Rubab alleged that her family’s rivals were issuing threats to scare her into stopping the campaign and pursuing the case.

Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 19, 2022 07:26pm
Are they Hanged or get the Bail. On other side Bilawal Zardari talking about terrorism in Pakistan, don't he see his own Party Culture.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Nov 19, 2022 07:28pm
They'll be released due to lack of evidence in a few months.
Reply Recommend 0
kamran
Nov 19, 2022 07:31pm
Who cares these goons will lead sindh under ppp one day Like current sindh setup top to bottom Led by thick eye browned dude bilo rani
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 19, 2022 07:32pm
These goons have destroyed our district - Kambarshahdadkot.They take monthly payments from Taluka Municipal Officers, Medical Officers of District Headquarters Hospital and other government servants.
Reply Recommend 0
E-mad
Nov 19, 2022 07:40pm
Describes the mindset of PPP members
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Nov 19, 2022 07:40pm
This is the real face of PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 19, 2022 07:40pm
Brave judge, first for Sindh in decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Nov 19, 2022 07:44pm
Friends of Bilawal Zardari et al.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Nov 19, 2022 07:50pm
Watch how their case will be dismissed thanks to Zardari
Reply Recommend 0
Daanish
Nov 19, 2022 07:51pm
There are two sets of law in Pakistan. Poor and rich dealt differently. There is no justice. Sure enough, history will remember, a land of unpure.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Nov 19, 2022 07:57pm
PPP is not a people's party but the party waderas, luteras and murderers corrupt land grabbers of Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Nov 19, 2022 08:07pm
Feudalism and Waderas are the "Cancer" inflicting Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Nov 19, 2022 08:11pm
Don’t think anything can happen to these brothers. There were PPP representatives in the past with similar crimes and they all are roaming free and continue with their deeds and misdeeds.
Reply Recommend 0

