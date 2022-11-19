DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 19, 2022

Investors withdraw $660m from Naya Pakistan Certificates in six months

Shahid Iqbal Published November 19, 2022 Updated November 19, 2022 09:25am

KARACHI: The foreign investors withdrew $660 million from Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPC) during the last six months, compounding the hardship for the country already facing a serious problem of falling foreign exchange reserves.

The withdrawal reflects the growing trust deficit in the country’s ability to make payments, though it has yet not defaulted on the external front and is making timely payments of all foreign obligations.

However, the weak position of foreign exchange reserves amid poor economic growth with rising speculations about the growing default risks has made the situation worse. Financial market experts and independent economists have been warning that the prolonged political uncertainty is taking a heavy toll on the economy.

The latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shows that the foreign investment in NPC kept increasing till March this year, but the change of government in April created uncertainty and the inflows dropped to just $763 million on Sept 30 from $1.423 billion recorded on March 31, an outflow of $660m.

Investments shrink by nearly half to $763m by end of September since April

The data further shows that the total investment in NPC stood at $1.178bn on Sept 30, 2021, which increased to $1.338bn on Dec 31 of that year. It further increased to $1.423bn in March this year but started falling again and reached as low as $763m in September.

The government launched Roshan Digital Account (RDA) in September 2020 to attract foreign investments after facing a shock from outflows of such investments (about $3.5 billion) in domestic bonds like treasury bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs). The quick outflows took place just after the emergence of Covid-19 in March 2020. It drastically hit the country’s external accounts, while the entire world was under the pressure of economic slowdown due to the pandemic.

Since its launch, RDA, which also offers NPCs, succeeded in attracting about $5.295bn, including $3.344bn for NPCs, by the end of October this year. However, the withdrawal and maturity of NPCs reduced the foreign investment to the lowest level of $763m.

Domestic economic activities are also responsible for this growing trust deficit among foreign investors, mostly overseas Pakistanis. Latest reports suggested that the IMF has delayed talks

due to low revenue collections and an expanded fiscal deficit. The reports directly hit the market already under pressure of dollar scarcity.

Though the current account deficit declined during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, exports did not show an increasing trend. The developed economies are also facing a recession-like situation and consumers’ purchasing power declines. Pakistan mostly exports textile made-ups, particularly to the United States and Europe.

At the same time, another big payment of $1bn is due by Dec 5 this year against Sukuk bonds. The finance minister assured several times that Pakistan will make the payment. However, what is more concerning is the rollover of Chinese loans. There is still no clear statement from the finance ministry about the rollover of these loans.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Retired
Nov 19, 2022 09:19am
Pakistanis does not have faith in this installed government of PDM as everyone know that the basis of their alliance is corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Nov 19, 2022 09:57am
Unstable
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF delay
Updated 19 Nov, 2022

IMF delay

The implementation of sound economic policies and reforms is the need of the hour.
Tracing the missing
19 Nov, 2022

Tracing the missing

A RENEWED push by the Islamabad High Court to trace missing persons has revived hope that these people might be...
Joyless Punjab
19 Nov, 2022

Joyless Punjab

THE elation was short-lived. When the federal government finally acquiesced to public demands to allow Joyland to be...
Rising graph of militancy
Updated 18 Nov, 2022

Rising graph of militancy

The state must acknowledge the gravity of the law and order problem and set about addressing it.
Growing circular debt
18 Nov, 2022

Growing circular debt

KEEPING the lights on in Pakistan is proving much too expensive. Electricity has become unaffordable for a vast...
Delaying tactics
18 Nov, 2022

Delaying tactics

THE PPP-led Sindh government has quite clearly mastered the art of indefinitely delaying local government elections,...