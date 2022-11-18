DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 18, 2022

Dar calls on President Alvi, briefs him on financial and economic outlook

Tahir Sherani Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 02:51pm
<p>Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (R) calls on President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday. — Photo by author</p>

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (R) calls on President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday. — Photo by author

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday briefed President Dr Arif Alvi on the country’s financial and economic outlook, a statement released by the President’s Secretariat said.

During the meeting at Aiwan-i-Sadr, they also discussed various financial and economic matters.

Dar informed the president about government measures to provide relief to the people, especially those who were underprivileged or affected by this year’s destructive floods.

The meeting comes amid delays in finalising a schedule for formal talks on the overdue ninth review of a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme and rising default risk.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s default risk as measured by five-year credit-default swaps (CDS) — insurance contracts that protect an investor against a default — soared to 75.5 per cent from 56.2pc a day ago, according to data provided by research firm Arif Habib Limited.

Pakistan is scheduled to pay $1 billion on Dec 5 against the maturity of five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds. The finance minister has repeatedly assured sukuk payment, but the international market is not ready to rely on assurances as the country’s economy struggles to avoid default by borrowing more from the markets, donors, commercial banks and friendly countries.

The day-to-day increase in the CDS reflected a grave situation, making it increasingly difficult for the government to raise foreign exchange from markets either through bonds or commercial borrowings.

The country requires $32bn to $34bn this fiscal year to meet its foreign obligations.

Financial experts said the country still needed about $23bn through the remaining fiscal year.

Separately, a senior official told Dawn on Thursday that dates for the ninth review could “not be finalised” during Dar’s meeting with IMF’s mission chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter.

The talks, originally due in the last week of October, were rescheduled to Nov 3 and then kept on facing delays amid a lack of clarity on flood-related financial requirements for this fiscal year.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AHAQ
Nov 18, 2022 03:08pm
The big pomp and show of the imported ministers and their ineptness (nalaiki) is showing up as everyday passes by while the nation is sinking economically and politically. Thanks to neutrals for selecting and imposing a bunch of corrupt crooks on the nation
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 18, 2022 03:15pm
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday briefed President Dr Arif Alvi on the country’s financial and economic outlook, a statement released by the President’s Secretariat said. Farewell meering, Dar plane ready to tske him back to Avenfield in London. He wants to leave before the default.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rising graph of militancy
Updated 18 Nov, 2022

Rising graph of militancy

The state must acknowledge the gravity of the law and order problem and set about addressing it.
Growing circular debt
18 Nov, 2022

Growing circular debt

KEEPING the lights on in Pakistan is proving much too expensive. Electricity has become unaffordable for a vast...
Delaying tactics
18 Nov, 2022

Delaying tactics

THE PPP-led Sindh government has quite clearly mastered the art of indefinitely delaying local government elections,...
Wazirabad JIT
17 Nov, 2022

Wazirabad JIT

The incident will continue to be milked for its political worth. Perhaps some want to keep it that way.
Toshakhana mystery
17 Nov, 2022

Toshakhana mystery

THE claims by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman that he is the one who had purchased a very expensive wristwatch...
Xi-Biden summit
17 Nov, 2022

Xi-Biden summit

THE recent one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali reinforces...