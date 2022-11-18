Senior police officers reshuffle continues in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government reshuffled 10 police officers, including regional police officers, on Thursday.

It has also filled another important post of additional IG of special branch, Punjab, while transferring internal accountability branch head Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry.

According to a notification issued late on Thursday, Faisalabad RPO Moeen Masood has been posted as Multan RPO vice Riffat Mukhtar Raja who has been posted as additional IG logistics and procurement. Raja has also been given look-after charge of additional IG internal accountability branch.

Similarly, Punjab highways and patrol AIG Sarfraz Falki has been posted as Faisalabad RPO, DIG of elite police force Faran Baig has been posted as Sahiwal RPO vice Tayyab Hafeez Cheema who has been transferred and posted as DIG elite police force, Punjab. Awaiting posting, Syed Amin Bukhari has been transferred and posted as DIG internal accountability branch against an existing vacancy, awaiting posting Sadiq Ali Dogar has been posted as DIG research and development branch, Faisalabad city police officer Omer Saeed has been transferred and directed to report to the central police office for further order, Nankana Sahib DPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has been transferred and posted as Faisalabad CPO.

