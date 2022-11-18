DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 18, 2022

Senior police officers reshuffle continues in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 10:24am

LAHORE: The Punjab government reshuffled 10 police officers, including regional police officers, on Thursday.

It has also filled another important post of additional IG of special branch, Punjab, while transferring internal accountability branch head Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry.

According to a notification issued late on Thursday, Faisalabad RPO Moeen Masood has been posted as Multan RPO vice Riffat Mukhtar Raja who has been posted as additional IG logistics and procurement. Raja has also been given look-after charge of additional IG internal accountability branch.

Similarly, Punjab highways and patrol AIG Sarfraz Falki has been posted as Faisalabad RPO, DIG of elite police force Faran Baig has been posted as Sahiwal RPO vice Tayyab Hafeez Cheema who has been transferred and posted as DIG elite police force, Punjab. Awaiting posting, Syed Amin Bukhari has been transferred and posted as DIG internal accountability branch against an existing vacancy, awaiting posting Sadiq Ali Dogar has been posted as DIG research and development branch, Faisalabad city police officer Omer Saeed has been transferred and directed to report to the central police office for further order, Nankana Sahib DPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has been transferred and posted as Faisalabad CPO.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rising graph of militancy
Updated 18 Nov, 2022

Rising graph of militancy

The state must acknowledge the gravity of the law and order problem and set about addressing it.
Growing circular debt
18 Nov, 2022

Growing circular debt

KEEPING the lights on in Pakistan is proving much too expensive. Electricity has become unaffordable for a vast...
Delaying tactics
18 Nov, 2022

Delaying tactics

THE PPP-led Sindh government has quite clearly mastered the art of indefinitely delaying local government elections,...
Wazirabad JIT
17 Nov, 2022

Wazirabad JIT

The incident will continue to be milked for its political worth. Perhaps some want to keep it that way.
Toshakhana mystery
17 Nov, 2022

Toshakhana mystery

THE claims by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman that he is the one who had purchased a very expensive wristwatch...
Xi-Biden summit
17 Nov, 2022

Xi-Biden summit

THE recent one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali reinforces...