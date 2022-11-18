Gloom blankets Lakki Marwat after killing of six police officials

LAKKI MARWAT: The entire Lakki Marwat district wore a blanket of gloom and sadness on Thursday as people thronged the residences of martyred policemen to offer condolences to their relatives.

Six policemen including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had been martyred in an armed assault by militants in Kurrum Par area on Wednesday morning. The slain policemen were buried at their respective ancestral graveyards with full official honour.

Villagers, police and government officials and people from different segments of society visited the houses of martyred policemen and expressed sympathies with members of bereaved families.

ASI Elm Din, who embraced martyrdom in the attack, belonged to Abakhel area. He left behind a widow, eight sons and two daughters. He served police department for 33 years, 11 months and 6 days.

Head constable Parvez Ahmad, who hailed from Chunai Mastikhel village, was also among the martyred cops. He left behind a young widow, a son and three daughters. His service career stretched over a period of seven years, 10 months and 16 days.

The service period of other martyred policemen including Mehmood Khan, Ahmad Nawaz, Diljan and Ali Usman span over 15 years.

During his emergency visit to Lakki Marwat after the attack, IGP Moazzum Jah Ansari announced Shuhada Package for the bereaved families of the martyred cops.

He said that the legal heirs of the slain policemen would get financial assistance of Rs10 million each. They would also receive salaries of martyrs up to the age of superannuation.

On Thursday, Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar visited Lakki Marwat to meet family members of martyred policemen.

PROTEST: The local government representatives held a demonstration to demand devolution of powers to the grassroots level. Carrying banners and placards, the protesters marched on old Kutchery Road and converged outside the press club building. Lakki tehsil council chairman Shafqatllah Khan, Serai Naurang tehsil council chairman Haji Azizullah and Ghaznikhel tehsil council chairman Zeshan Ahmad Khan led the procession.

Later, they told a press conference that people took enthusiastic part in the local bodies’ polls last year as the provincial government had promised devolution of powers to the grassroots level.

“When the candidates affiliated with the ruling party failed to win elections, the government curbed the powers of local governments in the province,” they alleged.

They demanded powers as enshrined in Local Government Act 2019 and said that along with knocking at the doors of court for justice the local bodies’ members would continue agitation to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

