Karachi’s Seaview Road closed till 6pm for IDEAS ceremony

The Karachi Traffic Police have alerted the public to the closure of Seaview Road, Karachi for the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) ceremony which will be held today.

The 11th edition of IDEAS is being held from Nov 15 to Nov 18 at Karachi Expo Centre with a ceremony taking place today at Nishan-i-Pakistan Park at Seaview.

Traffic police also shared alternate routes for the public to take instead.

The Seaview Road will remain completely closed till 6pm for general traffic coming from Ghora Chowrangi towards Khayaban-i-Bahria.

Only vehicles with an entry pass would be allowed to proceed through Ghora Chowrangi, the statement added.

It stated that the people wishing to go from Clock Tower towards McDonald’s would be diverted from Seaview Bahria to Khayaban-i-Saba (from where they could continue their journey).

All the traffic going from Khayaban-i-Shamsheer towards McDonald’s through the Saudi consulate signal would be diverted to the right and left of Khayaban-i-Saba.

It added that all traffic coming from Hyperstar, Clifton to Seaview Road would be diverted to 26th Street and Khayaban-i-Saba.

The press release requested the public to follow the suggested routes and call the traffic police helpline (1915) in case of any issues.

The public was also advised to tune in to Sindh Police FM (88.6) for more traffic updates.