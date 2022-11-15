Pakistan out of UK’s ‘high-risk countries’ list

LONDON: The United Kingdom has removed Pakistan from its ‘high-risk third countries’ list through a statutory instrument, effectively meaning the UK foreign office recognises the progress Pakistan has made to be removed from FATF’s grey list.

A notification by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Monday marked this development, saying the UK recognizes Pakistan’s efforts to improve money laundering and terror financing curbs.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hailed the development on Twitter, saying it was “good news”.

The list includes those countries that the UK deems pose risks due to unsatisfactory money laundering and terror financing controls.

