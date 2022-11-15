DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 15, 2022

Pakistan out of UK’s ‘high-risk countries’ list

A Correspondent Published November 15, 2022 Updated November 15, 2022 08:03am

LONDON: The United Kingdom has removed Pakistan from its ‘high-risk third countries’ list through a statutory instrument, effectively meaning the UK foreign office recognises the progress Pakistan has made to be removed from FATF’s grey list.

A notification by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Monday marked this development, saying the UK recognizes Pakistan’s efforts to improve money laundering and terror financing curbs.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hailed the development on Twitter, saying it was “good news”.

The list includes those countries that the UK deems pose risks due to unsatisfactory money laundering and terror financing controls.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Nov 15, 2022 08:12am
Indian-Origin Shri Rishi Sunak is the prime minister of UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Nov 15, 2022 08:12am
UK is itself a hub of money launderers and thugs. London is full of gangsters from all over the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 15, 2022 09:08am
Not sure if the Brits took into account the new default situation.
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Nov 15, 2022 09:16am
Where the former PM is not safe.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Presidential interest
15 Nov, 2022

Presidential interest

It is best that President Alvi is actively looking for solutions rather than leaving politics to Imran and the Sharifs alone.
A test case
15 Nov, 2022

A test case

THE trial of Rao Anwar for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud is a test case. It will determine whether the criminal...
Mental health dilemma
15 Nov, 2022

Mental health dilemma

THE findings of a recent study concerning the high prevalence of suicide cases in Gilgit-Baltistan present a ...
Premature optimism?
14 Nov, 2022

Premature optimism?

PAKISTAN’S current account deficit appears to have been reined in. Has it, though? The numbers for the first...
After the final
14 Nov, 2022

After the final

THE final was in the balance with four overs to play, with Pakistan marginally ahead of England on the...
Vulnerable flood victims
14 Nov, 2022

Vulnerable flood victims

THOUGH the nation may be gripped by high politics, the miseries being faced by millions of flood victims —...