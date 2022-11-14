DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 14, 2022

Iran calls for change in ‘unfriendly’ Saudi behaviour

AFP Published November 14, 2022 Updated November 14, 2022 07:53pm

Iran said Monday it would use diplomacy to change Saudi Arabia’s “unfriendly” behaviour after accusing its regional rival of encouraging the weeks-long protest movement sparked by death of Mahsa Amini.

Tehran accuses Riyadh of funding hostile media organisations, and last week threatened to retaliate against the Gulf kingdom’s “destabilising actions”.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after being arrested for reportedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Dozens of people — mainly protesters but also members of the security forces — have been killed since the protests began, according to the authorities.

“Our country does not seek conflict in the region and adheres to the path of negotiations with Saudi Arabia,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters.

He said Iran would not “incite instability in the region”, adding that Tehran considered its neighbours’ security “as its own”.

The two countries severed ties in 2016 when protesters attacked Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic missions in Iran, following the execution of a prominent Shiite Muslim cleric by Riyadh.

Since April 2021, Iraq has acted as mediator and hosted a series of talks between security officials from both countries.

When questioned on the progress of talks, Kanani said he hoped diplomacy would “rectify the unfriendly behaviour of Saudi Arabia”.

He also accused the United States of promoting “Iran-ophobia”, saying Washington “stirs up agitation to hinder constructive dialogue” between Riyadh and Tehran.

At the end of October, Iran’s intelligence ministry accused the CIA spy agency and its “allies from the United Kingdom, Israel and Saudi Arabia of plotting” against Iran.

The US and Iran cut diplomatic relations in 1980.

Middle East
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Premature optimism?
14 Nov, 2022

Premature optimism?

PAKISTAN’S current account deficit appears to have been reined in. Has it, though? The numbers for the first...
After the final
14 Nov, 2022

After the final

THE final was in the balance with four overs to play, with Pakistan marginally ahead of England on the...
Vulnerable flood victims
14 Nov, 2022

Vulnerable flood victims

THOUGH the nation may be gripped by high politics, the miseries being faced by millions of flood victims —...
Complicating matters
Updated 13 Nov, 2022

Complicating matters

Convictions and feelings cannot overrule facts and reasoning when the stakes are so high.
Uncover the facts
13 Nov, 2022

Uncover the facts

ARSHAD Sharif’s murder last month is shaping up to be an Agatha Christie-style whodunnit in which several actors...
Thrashing protesters
13 Nov, 2022

Thrashing protesters

PROTESTS in Pakistan by government employees are not a novel phenomenon. However, the frequent use of unnecessary...