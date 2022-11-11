DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 11, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi welcomes Babar Azam to the fold as PSL 8 retentions announced

Dawn.com Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 09:21pm
<p>A mockup of Babar Azam in Peshawar Zalmi’s kit. — Peshawar Zalmi Twitter</p>

A mockup of Babar Azam in Peshawar Zalmi’s kit. — Peshawar Zalmi Twitter

Peshawar Zalmi on Friday announced that Babar Azam would be joining the team for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the squads revealed their retentions.

Among the team’s retained players was Wahab Riaz.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings welcomed Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik to the team.

Malik said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time with Zalmi and was looking forward to playing with the Kings.

Among the team’s retained players were Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir.

Multan Sultans announced retentions for Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Khushdil Shah among others.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf featured in retentions for Lahore Qalandars.

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed and Sarfaraz Ahmad were present in retentions for Quetta Gladiators.

Shadab Khan and Asif Ali were among those retained by Islamabad United.

The T20 league is set to be held from February 9 to March 19 next year across four venues — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The seventh edition of the PSL ended with Lahore Qalandars becoming champions for the first time ever. The team that qualified for the final just once in the last six seasons dominated the grand finale and dethroned the defending champions, Multan Sultans, on the day it mattered the most.

The final was played on February 27 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium between the two top teams of PSL 7.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Interest-free economy
11 Nov, 2022

Interest-free economy

Conversion to a interest-free financial system demands thorough and extensive research.
On to the finals
11 Nov, 2022

On to the finals

HISTORY is repeating itself, three decades later. It’s a Pakistan-England final at a World Cup in Australia albeit...
Khokhar’s resignation
11 Nov, 2022

Khokhar’s resignation

IT is the misfortune of Pakistani politics that even those who speak the loudest about their love for democracy ...
Changing winds?
10 Nov, 2022

Changing winds?

There have been murmurs that army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa may be asked to stay.
Global responsibility
10 Nov, 2022

Global responsibility

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has rightly reiterated his stand that climate change is a joint global responsibility...
Diamer school arson
10 Nov, 2022

Diamer school arson

THE obscurantists’ war on education continues, as a girls’ school in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district was...