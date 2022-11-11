Peshawar Zalmi welcomes Babar Azam to the fold as PSL 8 retentions announced

Peshawar Zalmi on Friday announced that Babar Azam would be joining the team for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the squads revealed their retentions.

Among the team’s retained players was Wahab Riaz.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings welcomed Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik to the team.

Malik said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time with Zalmi and was looking forward to playing with the Kings.

Among the team’s retained players were Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir.

Multan Sultans announced retentions for Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Khushdil Shah among others.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf featured in retentions for Lahore Qalandars.

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed and Sarfaraz Ahmad were present in retentions for Quetta Gladiators.

Shadab Khan and Asif Ali were among those retained by Islamabad United.

The T20 league is set to be held from February 9 to March 19 next year across four venues — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The seventh edition of the PSL ended with Lahore Qalandars becoming champions for the first time ever. The team that qualified for the final just once in the last six seasons dominated the grand finale and dethroned the defending champions, Multan Sultans, on the day it mattered the most.

The final was played on February 27 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium between the two top teams of PSL 7.