DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 11, 2022

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch replaces Asim Iftikhar as new FO spokesperson

Naveed Siddiqui Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 06:15pm
<p>A photo of Additional Foreign Secretary for Asia & Pacific Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. — Foreign Service Academy Twitter</p>

A photo of Additional Foreign Secretary for Asia & Pacific Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. — Foreign Service Academy Twitter

Additional Foreign Secretary for Asia & Pacific Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was appointed as the Foreign Office spokesperson on Friday, according to a notification from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said that MOFA Director General (Strategic Communication Division) Saima Sayed would serve as the deputy spokesperson with immediate effect.

Baloch has over 20 years of experience in foreign affairs and has previously served as the South Korean ambassador, as well as performing duties in other countries such as the United States and China.

Meanwhile, her predecessor, Asim Iftikhar, set to become Pakistan’s ambassador to France, on Wednesday tweeted a picture of himself sharing his credentials with Director of State Protocol Philippe Franc upon the former’s arrival in Paris.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Interest-free economy
11 Nov, 2022

Interest-free economy

Conversion to a interest-free financial system demands thorough and extensive research.
On to the finals
11 Nov, 2022

On to the finals

HISTORY is repeating itself, three decades later. It’s a Pakistan-England final at a World Cup in Australia albeit...
Khokhar’s resignation
11 Nov, 2022

Khokhar’s resignation

IT is the misfortune of Pakistani politics that even those who speak the loudest about their love for democracy ...
Changing winds?
10 Nov, 2022

Changing winds?

There have been murmurs that army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa may be asked to stay.
Global responsibility
10 Nov, 2022

Global responsibility

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has rightly reiterated his stand that climate change is a joint global responsibility...
Diamer school arson
10 Nov, 2022

Diamer school arson

THE obscurantists’ war on education continues, as a girls’ school in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district was...