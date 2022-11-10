DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 10, 2022

No dream final with Pakistan as hapless India thrown out of World Cup by England

AFP | Dawn.com Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 04:11pm
<p>India’s cricketers including Virat Kohli (3R) walk off the field after their defeat in the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match England and India at The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 10, 2022. — Photo: AFP</p>

India’s cricketers including Virat Kohli (3R) walk off the field after their defeat in the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match England and India at The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 10, 2022. — Photo: AFP

<p>Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match England and India at The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday. — AFP</p>

Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match England and India at The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday. — AFP

<p>Captain Rohit Sharma (L) poses for pictures with England’s Captain Jos Buttler at the toss during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. — AFP</p>

Captain Rohit Sharma (L) poses for pictures with England’s Captain Jos Buttler at the toss during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. — AFP

India were given a beating for the ages by England in the second semi-final of the World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Thursday — a result that not only embarrassed their own fans but also disappointed Pakistan supporters hoping for a dream final between the arch-rivals.

The Green Shirt had held their end of the deal by dominating New Zealand a day earlier to reach the final on Sunday but Rohit Sharma and Co’s historical meltdown means that it will be a Pakistan-England final.

Batting first, India did not have the best of starts but recovered well to post 168, which was clearly less than what they would have liked but was still a decent total. However, what ensued was total carnage and totally unexpected as Indian bowlers buckled under the weight of expectations.

Alex Hales (80) and Jos Buttler (86) were unstoppable, with both finishing unbeaten and handing India a resounding 10-wicket defeat.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya smashed 63 off 33 balls to power India to a competitive 168-6.

Virat Kohli made 50, his fourth half-century of the tournament, and put on key partnerships including a 61-run fourth-wicket stand with Pandya, who tore into the opposition attack in the final overs.

England bowlers were disciplined with Chris Jordan picking three wickets but Pandya broke loose with a flurry of boundaries and smashed left-arm quick Sam Curran for 20 runs in the 19th over.

The winner will meet Pakistan, who beat New Zealand in the first semi-final, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Sunday’s final.

England, who had two forced changes after Dawid Malan and Mark Wood missed out due to injuries, invited India to bat and KL Rahul began with a cracking boundary off Ben Stokes.

Seamer Chris Woakes had Rahul caught behind off a rising delivery for five.

Skipper Rohit Sharma hit four boundaries after a scratchy start as he and Kohli attempted to rebuild but Jordan, in the side for Wood, broke through in his first over.

Jordan ended a 43-run partnership when Sharma mistimed to wide long-on with the score on 57 and India reached the halfway point at 62-2 off 10 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a six and four off Stokes but soon fell to Adil Rashid’s leg-spin for 14. Kohli passed 4,000 T20 international runs with a boundary off Liam Livingstone that took India’s total to 100-3 after 15 overs.

Kohli, who leads the tournament batting chart with 296 runs, reached 50 off 39 balls but fell next delivery to a sharp catch at short third man by Rashid off Jordan.

Pandya smashed four fours and five sixes before treading on his stumps to be out hit wicket off Jordan’s final ball of the innings.

India, who topped Group 2 with four wins in five matches, are searching for their first global title since the 2013 Champion Trophy triumph. They won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (35)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
KPK Booster
Nov 10, 2022 01:12pm
Under colonial rule pressure, India would definitely lose the match.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 10, 2022 01:48pm
India vs Pakistan in final
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Nov 10, 2022 01:56pm
@KPK Booster, So that another dejected country which was under colonial rule can win.
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Nov 10, 2022 01:57pm
@KPK Booster, what colonial rule? You need to go back and study the history of matches between England and India.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 10, 2022 02:18pm
This Match between India and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Reply Recommend 0
Nads
Nov 10, 2022 02:31pm
I hope Pakistan doesn’t face India in World Cup finals it would be like a war
Reply Recommend 0
DoctorZak
Nov 10, 2022 02:56pm
Looks like an England - Pakistan final. It's too bad, I wanted an India and Pakistan final. But, this India fan will be rooting for the world cup coming to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
DoctorZak
Nov 10, 2022 02:57pm
@KPK Booster, Not for your silly reasoning, but England will probably win.
Reply Recommend 0
DoctorZak
Nov 10, 2022 02:59pm
@Nads, HAHAHAH, not really. I see two brothers competing with love.
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Nov 10, 2022 02:59pm
So it was Pandya who saved them not the overhyped Surya and weakling Rahul...not to mention burly careless captain
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Nov 10, 2022 03:00pm
@KPK Booster, don't worry u may get the same pressure...surprises don't happen every other day so be careful
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 10, 2022 03:00pm
Seems Pakistanis are more tensed than England or India
Reply Recommend 0
Lol
Nov 10, 2022 03:13pm
India managed to score 168 and credit goes to Pandya only
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Nov 10, 2022 03:20pm
India not doing too well. England are 64/0 in 6 overs.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir, Rawalpindi
Nov 10, 2022 03:22pm
England 75/0 -7 overs lol hale and buttler are hitting sixes and fours
Reply Recommend 0
Ramu
Nov 10, 2022 03:32pm
England might win
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Nov 10, 2022 03:33pm
India is coming back as predicted by everyone. They are fit to play only in IPL. In near future they will hardly have any one without injuries cause of massive ipl baggage. Feel soory for their supporters. But grim reality is that India is finished in international events
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Nov 10, 2022 03:36pm
It’s almost certain now. Pakistan Vs England at MCG in T20 Final
Reply Recommend 0
ZulfI
Nov 10, 2022 03:40pm
It is turning out to be a one sided contest England104/0 after 10 overs
Reply Recommend 0
ZulfI
Nov 10, 2022 03:41pm
Is K L Rahul overhyped? Did not do anything of note in this World Cup. IPL successes don’t count! Rohit Sharma also had a forgetful World Cup with the bat.
Reply Recommend 0
Dean
Nov 10, 2022 03:46pm
India taking a pasting. Looks like game will be over in 15 overs !! Just goes to show how overrated the IPL is against the Hundred competition.!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 10, 2022 03:52pm
SMMOTH SAILING - England well placed on a smooth sailing to meet Pakistan. Dominantly assert their way to the finals. POOR PERFORMANCE: India was well below both in its batting and bowling departments. Some changes may come for the future series.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 10, 2022 03:57pm
@Ghaznavi, Yes. In this lottery system or call it 'maidaan" cricket, India was well below par. Forgetful comments from a Pakistani who has no idea of the beatings they received from Inda, in the international matches!
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 10, 2022 04:04pm
What a "grace"..
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 10, 2022 04:05pm
IPL lions are back in their hideouts..
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Nov 10, 2022 04:05pm
Smile :)
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Nov 10, 2022 04:06pm
India Lost.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Nov 10, 2022 04:07pm
Excellent outcome with England win. Looking forward to England v Pakistan final.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Nov 10, 2022 04:26pm
Hugely disappointed by the effort of team India apart from the final 3-4 overs of powerplay. Outdated old technique of going slow in PP overs, outwitted in all aspects. Well played England and Buttler, one of the most underrated players in the game. Support Pakistan to lift the trophy, best wishes
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 10, 2022 04:26pm
@Sharjeel Syed, India Lost. Could not cheat this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Mughal Emporer
Nov 10, 2022 04:28pm
India humiliated by England in bowling, batting and fielding today!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 10, 2022 04:28pm
@Dr. Malaria, Aamir Ahmad, India vs Pakistan in final Pakistan dont play minions , we play giants like England, we are giant slayers. 1992 replay coming.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Nov 10, 2022 04:28pm
Big let down by India. Phr kbhi.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 10, 2022 04:29pm
@Nads, I hope Pakistan doesn’t face India in World Cup finals it would be like a war Thats why india lost, as they knew they would lose to pakistan then RSS would roast them.
Reply Recommend 0
Agreed.
Nov 10, 2022 04:30pm
Total slaughter, humiliation of the worst kind, India will never forget.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Changing winds?
10 Nov, 2022

Changing winds?

There have been murmurs that army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa may be asked to stay.
Global responsibility
10 Nov, 2022

Global responsibility

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has rightly reiterated his stand that climate change is a joint global responsibility...
Diamer school arson
10 Nov, 2022

Diamer school arson

THE obscurantists’ war on education continues, as a girls’ school in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district was...
Unintelligent move
09 Nov, 2022

Unintelligent move

IF Imran Khan is to be believed, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have been compromised. It is a stunning ...
Foreign currency curbs
09 Nov, 2022

Foreign currency curbs

THE purported government decision to restrict the purchase of foreign currency by individuals to $5,000 per day and...
Security for investors
09 Nov, 2022

Security for investors

FOREIGN investment is amongst the various remedies mentioned for addressing Pakistan’s chronic economic problems....