Watchman of Haripur Darul Aman arrested for raping girl

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 09:46am

HARIPUR: The police have arrested a watchman of Haripur Darul Aman for allegedly molesting a teenage girl more than once, officials said on Tuesday.

SHO city Mohammad Arif Khan told Dawn that a source shared with him the information that a watchman-cum-driver of Darul Aman had allegedly assaulted a girl inmate, 15. He claimed his source also shared some undeniable proof of the offense of molestation.

He said he visited the Darul Aman for fact-finding, also met the girl on Tuesday.

The girl, he said confirmed she was raped.

Mr Arif said the girl told him that she was from Abbottabad and had been in Darul Aman for last one year.

She said the facility’s watchman, Mohammad Arif, a resident of Jagal village, had raped her thrice during last couple of months and also made her pictures to blackmail her.

The SHO said a case under section 376 of PPC and 53 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection Act had been registered against the suspect.

He said the preliminary medical examination confirmed the offense.

The SHO said the police were looking into how a male got access to the area where 12 women and two children were kept on the orders of court.

He said the judicial magistrate had granted the police one-day remand of the suspect for further investigation.

District officer social welfare Sana Iqbal could not he approached for comments on the matter.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2022

