PTM leaders booked for ‘anti-state’ remarks in Bara rally

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 09:46am

KHYBER: The Bara police have registered an FIR against Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders, including its chief Manzoor Pashteen, for ‘inciting’ people against the state and its institutions.

The police said the FIR was registered on the complaint of a police official, Nawab Khan, who said that the PTM had organised Khyber Ulasi Aman (peace) rally in which some 1,000 to 1,200 people participated.

The complaint said that the gathering was addressed by Manzoor Pashteen, Mugeebullah of Jamaat-i-Islami, Qari Mobin, Khan Wali, Sardar Khan, Hussain Ahmad and Aftab Shinwari.

It was alleged in the FIR that the speakers incited the participants of the gathering against the state and its agencies, including the armed forces.

It also said speeches were mostly malicious in content aimed at inciting people to mutiny.

The police said an investigation officer would be deputed to probe the matter.

No arrests were made immediately.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2022

Cancel culture
Nov 09, 2022 10:07am
TTP creators are the terrorists! They failed to terrorise people of swat, now they have shifted their terrorists to Khyber!
Reply Recommend 0

