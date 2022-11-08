DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 08, 2022

Iran charges two women journalists with anti-state propaganda

AFP Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 07:47pm
<p>Protests have continued in Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini. — AFP</p>

Protests have continued in Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini. — AFP

Iran has charged two women journalists with propaganda against the state, the judiciary said Tuesday, as it presses a crackdown on protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

The clerical state has been rocked by a protest movement that erupted on September 16 when Amini, 22, died after her arrest for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict hijab dress rules for women.

Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who have both already spent more than a month in detention, “have been remanded in custody for propaganda against the system and conspiring against national security,” judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told a weekly briefing in Tehran.

Hamedi, 30, a journalist for the reformist Shargh newspaper, was arrested on September 20, after she visited the hospital where Amini spent three days in her coma before her death.

Mohammadi, 35, a reporter for the Ham Mihan newspaper, was arrested on September 29 after she travelled to Amini’s hometown of Saqez in Kurdistan province to cover her funeral.

The reformist newspaper Sazandegi reported late last month that more than 20 journalists remained in custody for their reporting of Amini’s death or the subsequent unrest. It said several others had been summoned by the authorities.

On October 30, more than 300 journalists issued a joint statement criticising the detention of their colleagues and the denial of their rights, including access to a lawyer.

Dozens of people, most of them demonstrators, have been killed in the protests over Amini’s death. Hundreds more have been arrested.

“People, even among those protesting, are demanding the judiciary deal firmly with the few people who have caused trouble and committed crimes, of course with full respect for Muslim law and legal norms, and the judicial system will act on this basis,” said Setayeshi.

Since the start of the protests, more than 2,000 people have been charged, half of them in Tehran, according to the judiciary.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmad
Nov 08, 2022 08:10pm
The only things mullahs do is mistreat, manhandle, demonize and discriminate against women.
Reply Recommend 0
Vks, St. Louis, MO
Nov 08, 2022 08:13pm
Sooner or later this stone age thinking has to vanish.....time for women empowerment. Learn from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka.
Reply Recommend 0
Fawaz
Nov 08, 2022 08:22pm
More power to the the protestors in Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
Topi Drama
Nov 08, 2022 08:24pm
The ayatollahs have nothing left but to arrest women now.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Nov 08, 2022 08:47pm
The reporters reported that the girl died at the hands of religious police. The result is, you know what. In USA you will get booked because danger to national security.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Nov 08, 2022 08:51pm
The iron willed women of Iran will defeat the State of Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Nov 08, 2022 08:55pm
. . . just because they arrested & harassed one small weak delicate helpless young woman, now hell will break loose.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Nov 08, 2022 08:58pm
@S. Nasheed Ahmed, what about in your country too?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Nov 08, 2022 08:59pm
@Fawaz, And in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Nov 08, 2022 09:09pm
We all know the end of this clerical state is coming soon, but will it accompanied with the violence that came with it. What kind of Iran that will emerge out if it.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed FIR
Updated 08 Nov, 2022

Delayed FIR

Due to the inordinate delay, the deadlock raised questions regarding institutional exceptionalism.
Battling bandits
08 Nov, 2022

Battling bandits

WHILE urban Sindh, particularly Karachi, suffers from an epidemic of street crime, it is apparent that lawbreakers...
Turning the tide?
08 Nov, 2022

Turning the tide?

A YEAR on, a similar outcome — only this can get even better. Pakistan are once again in the semi-finals of the...
Democrats, dictators & demagogues
Updated 07 Nov, 2022

Democrats, dictators & demagogues

THE system is imploding, spectacularly — collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by ...
Revenue gaps
07 Nov, 2022

Revenue gaps

THAT the government is likely to soon take significant measures to fill the gap in its revenues due to shrinking...
Dispossessed in Karachi
07 Nov, 2022

Dispossessed in Karachi

THE PPP continues to trot out the ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ slogan whenever it wants to project a...