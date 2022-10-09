DAWN.COM Logo

Nine of a family killed as roof collapses in Chilas

Umar Bacha | Imtiaz Ali Taj Published October 9, 2022 Updated October 9, 2022 12:53pm
<p>An inside view of the house after its roof caved in, claiming nine lives. — Photo by Umar Bacha</p>

Nine members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in the Chilas city of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district in the early hours of Sunday.

Taj Muhammad, a police sub-inspector at Special Branch Chilas, told Dawn.com that the roof of a house, belonging to a man identified as Faraz Khan, collapsed in the Bonar Das area of the city, burying the man’s family members, including his wife, four daughters and four sons under rubble.

He said local volunteers rushed to the scene soon after they heard the noise of the roof caving in and tried to retrieve the people. After a two-hour rescue effort, they managed to recover the bodies one by one — but dead.

An inside view of the house after its roof caved in, claiming nine lives. — Photo by Umar Bacha
The police official added that Faraz was not at home when the roof collapsed as he was at work. He said the berieved works as a waiter at a cafe in Chilas city.

Police identified the victims as Khina Bibi, wife of Faraz; his sons Barkatullah, Sharafatullah Sadaqatullah and Shifayatullah; four daughters Lilan, Kiran, Nusrat and Nuzahat.

Locals inspect damage caused by roof collapse in the house. — Photo by Umar Bacha
He said all the siblings’ ages were between 2-12 years and it was a mud roof that collapsed.

Police said the funeral would be offered later today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the death of nine people in the incident.

“We share the grief of the bereaved family and extend our condolences to them,” the premier said in a tweet. He also prayed for the departed souls.

Fastfriend
Oct 09, 2022 12:56pm
SS's grief is not acceptable.These rulers are masses killer.Their roof never fall.
