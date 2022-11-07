Met Office predicts light rainfall in Karachi, others part of Sindh for next 2 days

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted light rainfall in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, on Nov 7 (today) and Nov 8 (tomorrow).

According to the weather outlook, a westerly wave was prevailing over the country and producing widespread rain/thunderstorm in the upper half, noting that northern Balochistan had also received light rain.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain thunderstorm of light (isolated moderate) intensity is expected in Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Naushero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore and Ghotki districts, and Karachi division from today and tomorrow.

“Day temperatures likely to fall by two to four degrees Celsius in the province,” the PMD said.

In addition, the PMD also predicted light rain with partly cloudy skies in Karachi today and on Tuesday morning. However, the rainy weather would clear up on Wednesday with sunny skies.

So far until 2pm, the most amount of rainfall during the past 24 hours was recorded in PAF Faisal Base (12.0mm), PAF Masroor Base (11.6mm), Quaidabad (9.5mm) and Korangi (5.4mm).