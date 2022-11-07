DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 07, 2022

Tourists start visiting Swat after restoration of peace

Fazal Khaliq Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 10:05am
Tourists at the Abbasahib Cheena Buddhist Complex, Swat. — Dawn
Tourists at the Abbasahib Cheena Buddhist Complex, Swat. — Dawn

SWAT: Tourists have started visiting Swat again to enjoy the natural beauty of the scenic valley after restoration of peace.

The inflow of tourists was badly affected by the recent devastating floods that destroyed vast scale infrastructure in the district, followed by reemergence of terrorists. However, peace was restored through the resistance and unity of the people of Swat and tourists started visiting the district.

The tourists, who visited the scenic district recently, said that Swat was one of the top tourist resorts in the country as it was bestowed with natural beauty and its people were hospitable and welcoming.

“It was shocking news for us when we heard that some terrorists reappeared in Swat. Swat is so dear to us that we feel as if we belong to it. Swat is our second home because we visit it twice a year,” said Furqan Ali, a tourist from Rawalpindi. He said that he and his friends visited the valley in the winter and summer seasons.

DC says several events have been planned to promote tourism

The tourists said that Swat was the most visited area because of easy access, variety of tourist locations and very good people. “Whenever I visited Swat, I found its people welcoming and friendly. So, I was surprised when I heard that terrorists came to Swat, threatening the hard-earned peace,” said Faisal Karim, another tourist who was visiting Malam Jabba along with his friends.

Read more: Connecting the dots: What really went down in Swat

The tourists said it was a high season to visit Swat heritage monuments and enjoy its rich history and scenic beauty.

“We visited different archaeological sites and found them amazing. We came to Swat on Friday and stayed here till Sunday. We found perfect peace and hospitable people during our stay here,” said Concep Miro, a tourist from Spain, who visited archaeological sites in Swat. She urged people to visit Swat for heritage and scenic sites.

The district administration also urged tourists to visit Swat without fear as the valley was peaceful and they would be given all kinds of security.

Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan said that snow festivals would be organised in different parts of Swat to attract tourists and promote snow tourism in the valley.

“We have already planned different events during the upcoming winter season to promote tourism in the valley. We will try to bring more than three million tourists to Swat this winter and will facilitate them to spend peaceful time here,” he said.

Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that security situation in Malakand division in general and in Swat in particular was very satisfactory.

“Police conducted search and strike operations in the upper gorges of Matta tehsil. We have established permanent checkpoints in different areas to monitor miscreants,” he said. He said that no one would be allowed to sabotage peace in Swat. He added that tourists could come to the valley and enjoy its natural beauty and serenity.

Swat Hotel Association office-bearers also said that tourists would be offered special packages for stay in the hotels.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmad
Nov 07, 2022 10:21am
So long as strategic assets theory is not fully abolished we will continue to see friends/brothers/ breaker of shackles of slavery.
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Nov 07, 2022 10:31am
It is good sign if tourists have started visiting Swat. Tourism being a big source of earning, is more beneficial for the people and the Government. The beautiful land of KP is a heaven on earth but the incidents of terrorism turns it into a hell for the locals of the area
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuit of justice
Nov 07, 2022 10:40am
Someone tell tourist from Punjab to stop littering and don’t bring mischief to KPK!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democrats, dictators & demagogues
Updated 07 Nov, 2022

Democrats, dictators & demagogues

THE system is imploding, spectacularly — collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by ...
Revenue gaps
07 Nov, 2022

Revenue gaps

THAT the government is likely to soon take significant measures to fill the gap in its revenues due to shrinking...
Dispossessed in Karachi
07 Nov, 2022

Dispossessed in Karachi

THE PPP continues to trot out the ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ slogan whenever it wants to project a...
Climate conference
06 Nov, 2022

Climate conference

THE timing of this year’s Conference of the Parties, or COP27, could not be better for the Global South; many...
Whither restraint?
06 Nov, 2022

Whither restraint?

IT seems that no matter how frantically the nation cries out for some mature leadership, those at the top keep...
Toxic mindset
Updated 06 Nov, 2022

Toxic mindset

The Constitution treats human dignity as an inviolable right.