DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 07, 2022

Thousands march in Peru calling for president’s removal

AFP Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 09:25am
ANTI-government protesters attend a rally in Lima on Saturday calling upon Peruvian President Pedro Castillo to resign.—AFP
ANTI-government protesters attend a rally in Lima on Saturday calling upon Peruvian President Pedro Castillo to resign.—AFP

LIMA: Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Lima on Saturday to call for the removal of President Pedro Castillo, the subject of an unprecedented six investigations for corruption.

Opponents of Castillo’s government marched through the capital’s center until dozens of riot police used tear gas to prevent them from reaching Parliament and the government palace.

“I come to the march to get that corrupt man out. Castillo must leave, that’s what this march is for, to get him out,” protester Nancy Huarcaya said.

“We are here representing millions of Peruvians. Peru can’t take it anymore. We are on the edge of the precipice, economically everything has stagnated,” Carola Suarez, holding a Peruvian flag, said.

Similar demonstrations called by political groups and civil associations took place in other cities around the country, two weeks before the arrival of a delegation from the Organisation of American States to “analyze” the political crisis. At the same time, a mobilisation of collectives and unions marched in support of the president in Lima’s San Martin square.

Castillo, a former rural school teacher, has been under nonstop fire since unexpectedly taking power from Peru’s traditional political elite in elections last year.

He has survived two impeachment attempts since taking office in July 2021 and is the target of six criminal investigations for alleged graft and plagiarising his university thesis.

In addition to these, Peru’s attorney general last month filed a constitutional complaint accusing Castillo of heading a criminal organisation involving his family and allies. Castillo, serving a five-year term that ends in 2026, cannot be criminally tried while in office.

“They will have me until the last day of my term because my people have decided so,” Castillo said at the government palace. He denies that his family has committed crimes and says he is the victim of a campaign to remove him from power.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democrats, dictators & demagogues
Updated 07 Nov, 2022

Democrats, dictators & demagogues

THE system is imploding, spectacularly — collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by ...
Revenue gaps
07 Nov, 2022

Revenue gaps

THAT the government is likely to soon take significant measures to fill the gap in its revenues due to shrinking...
Dispossessed in Karachi
07 Nov, 2022

Dispossessed in Karachi

THE PPP continues to trot out the ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ slogan whenever it wants to project a...
Climate conference
06 Nov, 2022

Climate conference

THE timing of this year’s Conference of the Parties, or COP27, could not be better for the Global South; many...
Whither restraint?
06 Nov, 2022

Whither restraint?

IT seems that no matter how frantically the nation cries out for some mature leadership, those at the top keep...
Toxic mindset
Updated 06 Nov, 2022

Toxic mindset

The Constitution treats human dignity as an inviolable right.