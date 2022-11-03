DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan keep slim T20 World Cup hopes alive with South Africa win

AFP Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 05:46pm
<p>Pakistan players celebrate after their 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. — AFP</p>

<p>Pakistan’s Shadab Khan (L) reacts with teammate Iftikhar Ahmed after reaching fifty runs during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 3, 2022. — AFP</p>

Pakistan kept their slim Twenty20 World Cup hopes alive with a 33-run win over South Africa in a dramatic rain-affected match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

South Africa, who are still on course for the semi-finals, came out blazing after a rain delay saw their initial target of 186 adjusted down to 142, meaning they needed 73 runs in five overs.

But the asking rate was too much and they finished on 108-9 at the end of a captivating match that had a bit of everything, from bad weather to good bowling and dropped catches.

Their win means Pakistan can still reach the World Cup semi-finals if they win their last match against Bangladesh and other results go their way.

But they must rely on both India and South Africa losing their final games.

Earlier, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan rescued Pakistan with the bat with a superb 82-run partnership.

Iftikhar, who came to the crease with Pakistan in big trouble at 43-4, scored 51 off 35 balls and Shadab blazed 52 from 22 as Pakistan finished their innings at 185-9.

Pakistan had looked headed for a certain early exit from the tournament as the South African seam attack tore through the top order.

But Iftikhar stayed firm, sharing a 52-run partnership with Mohammad Nawaz before he and Shadab took the much-vaunted South African attack apart, taking the score from 95-5 to 177-6.

After finishing strongly with the bat, the Pakistanis began well with the ball, Quinton de Kock chipping Shaheen Afridi to Mohammad Haris at midwicket for a duck on the last ball of the first over.

Afridi then removed the dangerous Rilee Rossouw for seven in his second over, caught by Naseem Shah on the third man boundary, leaving South Africa 16-2.

South African captain Temba Bavuma has been struggling for form this tournament but he looked in great touch as he cruised to 36. He and Aiden Markram took the score to 65.

But Shadab changed the game in his first over, the leg-spinner having Bavuma caught behind and then bowling Markram through the gate one run later, leaving South Africa 66-4.

The rain, which had been falling lightly on and off for much of the match, then began to come down more heavily, forcing the players from the field with nine overs down.

When they returned South Africa needed 73 runs in five overs, a target that proved too great.

FIDA SAYANI
Nov 03, 2022 03:21pm
With this score, Pakistan is out of the game against mighty SA.
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Nov 03, 2022 03:46pm
Pak plays produce the best when their back @ the wall...
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Nov 03, 2022 03:51pm
Excellent! Our middle order has become strong while the openers have collapsed.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 03, 2022 03:59pm
What a cricketer Shadab is.
Reply Recommend 0
rangamaru
Nov 03, 2022 04:01pm
Dont worry this is just consolation match for Pak. Only on last day we will know who all qualify in semis. Same IPL format. Same Ind, SA, NZ, Eng will go but considering tournament marketing they will drag it till last match. Only option is to eliminate SA to earn more Ind-Pak $$$$
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Nov 03, 2022 04:05pm
Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan finally showed how Pakistani Batsmen should bat. Full of confidence and determination these two have brought respect for the Pakistan Team. Well done. Good luck to the Team.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 03, 2022 04:13pm
Babar miserably failed. If Pak go on to semis somehow, Babar should come down the order for his team.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Nov 03, 2022 04:15pm
Disappointed with the openers. They can’t seem to play pace. Pakistan need more tours to Aus SAF to better their team.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Nov 03, 2022 05:18pm
Inshallah we shall qualify. India will loose next match against Zimbabwe considering their bad form just need luck to be out of their way just once
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Nov 03, 2022 05:19pm
Congratulations, Pakistan for fabulous win .This is the difference between fluke Indian team and real talent Pakistan team that beaten South africa , the one who badly defeated Fluke cricket team , India .
Reply Recommend 0
Gautom
Nov 03, 2022 05:26pm
Great news! For India. Now they are at the top of the table with one more match remaining If they win against Zimbabwe they will top the group and play the runners up in Group A.
Reply Recommend 0
Ram
Nov 03, 2022 05:34pm
And that is why Pakistan is so unpredictable :)
Reply Recommend 0
Jemina
Nov 03, 2022 05:41pm
We won!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Nov 03, 2022 05:45pm
Pakistan needs to learn from india and Australia; hone their cheating skills - especially Kohli.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Nov 03, 2022 05:51pm
Shadab redeemed himself. What an innings him and Iftikhar.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 03, 2022 05:51pm
Well Played Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 03, 2022 05:52pm
@Ghaznavi, Pakistan just bought the game to stay relevant. They will lose the next match.
Reply Recommend 0
AGK
Nov 03, 2022 05:55pm
@Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar , So much real talent that they lost to Zimababwe and then blamed other teams for a loss in their respective games.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Nov 03, 2022 06:00pm
The chokers choked. Law of averages prevailing against SA and they were little complacent as well. World want to see champion teams in semifinals, not those who crawl into the ring.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 03, 2022 06:03pm
@rangamaru, Good point. It is probably more driven by money (Or money supported forces) than actual passion for the game or for the nation. I don't blame the players, but the money can corrupt a few in the team and that can alter the whole result.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Nov 03, 2022 06:03pm
D/l method works , any way congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 03, 2022 06:03pm
Lose to Zimbabwe and then thump the undefeated South Africa. Typical Pakistani things.
Reply Recommend 0
Surrinder Singh Gill
Nov 03, 2022 06:04pm
All played well. Chacha and Shadab saved us. Top again flop.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Nov 03, 2022 06:05pm
@Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar , Wait till BD defeats the Pakistan team, watch this space
Reply Recommend 0
Humble
Nov 03, 2022 06:33pm
@Rock Solid- 2.0, keep dreaming
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 03, 2022 06:33pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Fast Zak
Nov 03, 2022 06:41pm
Now DL method is fine for Pak, it was not ok during Ind BD match... haha
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Nov 03, 2022 06:43pm
Well played Pakistan, will love to see them in semis and finals thereafter. Congratulations to Iftikar and Shadab for their splendid and entertaining performances respectively.
Reply Recommend 0
ASH
Nov 03, 2022 06:56pm
Pakistan played very well, Won comprehensively. Congratulations!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Nov 03, 2022 06:56pm
Too little too late
Reply Recommend 0
sk
Nov 03, 2022 07:01pm
@Waseem, time to make him Captain and let him get spoiled too
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 03, 2022 07:24pm
Now they can come back home, no worries, no brickbats.
Reply Recommend 0

