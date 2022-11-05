DAWN.COM Logo

Pemra slaps ban on TV channels from airing Imran’s press conferences

Tahir Sherani Published November 5, 2022

The Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has imposed a ban on television channels from broadcasting or rebroadcasting PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s press conferences, according to a notice issued on Saturday.

The notice, available with Dawn.com, said that Imran during his long march speeches and a day ago had “made aspersions against the state institutions by levelling baseless allegations for orchestrating an assassination plan”.

A day ago in his first press conference since the assassination attempt on him at Wazirabad, Imran doubled down on his accusations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official who he identified as Major General Faisal Naseer — without giving any evidence — of hatching a plot to eliminate him, and demanded they immediately resign to ensure a fair investigation.

He also asked army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to take notice of the attack and the alleged involvement of a military officer, whom he called “black sheep” in the army. He also urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to provide him justice.

Since he claimed a first information report of the attack was not being registered over fears of a backlash from the ‘higher powers’, Imran urged the army chief to remove spy agency officer Maj Gen Faisal Naseer and investigate him for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill him.

Pemra, in its notice, reproduced the above comments along with further transcriptions of Imran’s speeches or talks at different points during his long march to Islamabad.

It added that airing such content was likely to create “hatred among the people” or was prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order or was likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity or endanger national security, further saying that it violated several laws and articles.

Pemra termed Imran’s comments as “hateful, slanderous, vilifying and unwarranted statements against country’s leadership and state institutions,” adding that they were in sheer violation of various laws.

The notice said that tv channels had aired Imran’s comments without any editorial oversight or time delay mechanism and thus it was prohibiting the broadcast of his speeches with immediate effect.

“In case of any violation, observed licence may be suspended … without any show-cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law,” the notice reads.

Responding to the development, PTI Senator Faisal Javed said the party would challenge the ban in court and that “millions still would continue to watch Imran’s speeches on digital media.”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also criticised the ban as an ill-thought move and said it would be challenged.

A short while later, a message shared with the media by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government had invoked Section 5 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 and ordered the watchdog to “immediately lift ban on Imran Khan speeches”.

Insafian
Nov 05, 2022 08:20pm
Pemra aka neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Nov 05, 2022 08:25pm
Mafia in full force
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 05, 2022 08:26pm
Too little too late by PEMRA
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Nov 05, 2022 08:26pm
Why PEMRA never banned NS, Maryam, Zardari ,Fazlu ,Khawaja Asif , Saad Rafiq or do we need to send them videos to remind them ?
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Nov 05, 2022 08:30pm
At this juncture and such fascist actions by the PDM or another fascist institution of Pakistan, any action taken by PTI and Pakistanis through any help or action will be fully justified. We can fully guess now who was behind the assassination attempt and a murder.
Reply Recommend 0
I. Ahmed
Nov 05, 2022 08:30pm
Where are we as a country? An assasin is allowed free media time, including on government channel, with no holds barred. In this age of digital media, such actions are meaningless.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Nov 05, 2022 08:32pm
The baselessness of any statement should be settled in the court of law and the perpetrator punished accordingly… slapping a ban under the Govt influence is immoral!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahil
Nov 05, 2022 08:32pm
You wanted to kill him to silence him. Now you are using PEMRA for same purpose. This is injustice at highest scale.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Nov 05, 2022 08:33pm
there is martial law in the country but we have reached a position where we don't fell
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Nov 05, 2022 08:34pm
Good, he has already damaged and poisoned our society beyond repair. IK is more morally & financially corrupt than most others and only his fanclub is blind to this fact. The country needs time away form this guy and his anarchist agenda, so Pakistan can heal back.
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Nov 05, 2022 08:37pm
Where was PEMRA when Nawaz and his cronies were attacking the Army and it’s general.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2020
Nov 05, 2022 08:37pm
PEMRA thank you for further strengthening the publics resolve, and determibation to stand firm with Imran Khan. Do you think we NEED to hear IK's speeches to believe what he's saying? Keep you press conferences for the Govt, who need to bleat and cry at every opportunity Imran Khan just needs to say 2 things: Where and When And he doesn't need PEMRA for that!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Nov 05, 2022 08:38pm
Every one in the government trying to choke or kill the democracy. If we do have any democratic values left in our autocratic dictatorship.
Reply Recommend 0
Bk
Nov 05, 2022 08:38pm
Shame on the neutral! How low will you go?
Reply Recommend 0

