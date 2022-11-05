BISP, Nadra sign deal for new survey of beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Nadra on Friday signed an agreement for a new survey under ‘Dynamic Registry’.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri, Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik and senior officials of BISP and Nadra attended the signing ceremony.

Talking at the event, Ms Marri said for those women who could not participate in the first survey, the BISP was organising a new survey under the Dynamic Registry — a transition from the static registry to make it more targeting, efficient and avoid possible inclusion and exclusion errors occurred due to continuous change in socio-economic status of the households.

“Under the agreement, Nadra will set up 647 Dynamic Registry offices across the country,” she said, adding that the new data would be a great source for other institutions as a shock response in the need of time.

The minister appreciated Nadra’s role in supporting the BISP to serve the people in need, and urged the Nadra chairman to simplify the process of CNIC issuance for people with different disabilities and assured him of complete support if any legislation required in this regard. She said persons with disabilities were facing procedural hurdles and difficulties in getting CNICs.

Ms Marri also asked the Nadra chairman to help the BISP in getting back those actual needy and eligible/deserving women who were excluded from the BISP system due to installation of undue filters in the past.

She said financial assistance to deserving women was the vision of Benazir Bhutto, and it was beyond any political affiliation and for every deserving woman, and it was her aim to include every needy woman in BISP beneficiaries’ list without discrimination.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Malik said Nadra’s aim was to ensure re-survey of new applicants and 35 million households were already registered under the registry. He said marital status, disability and family information of the applicants and biometric would be updated as per Nadra’s database.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2022