Three Pakistan women lose taekwondo finals

ISLAMABAD: All three Pakistani women finalists lost to their respective opponents on the last day of the fourth Combaxx Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship G2 here at Liaquat Gymnasium on Friday.

Fatima-tuz-Zehra (-49kg), Malisha Ali (-73kg) and Noor Rehman (-57kg) had won the semi-finals in their respective categories but could not maintain their supremacy in the finals.

Fatima lost to Kazakhstan’s Nouray Bouzenova 2-0, Nooriya Sevostanova of Kazakhstan beat Noor 2-0 while Malik Dia of Egypt overcame Malisha with the same margin in the finals.

On the men’s side, Pakistan’s Haroon Khan lost to Israelov of Kazakhstan 2-0 in the -58kg semi-final.

In the -87kg semi-final, Egypt’s Mohammad Khattab downed Al-Hashmi Ali of Oman 2-0 while in the other semi-final of this category Mohammad Aamir of Iran beat Pakistan’s Mohammad Idrees 2-0.

Iran’s Mohammad Sadiq beat Kazakhstan’s Najmuddin 2-0 while Egypt’s Tameer Abdul Monam defeated Kazakhstan’s Eldar Bremay 2-1 in the -68kg semi-finals.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2022