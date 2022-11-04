DAWN.COM Logo

Long march security SOPs ‘apparently ignored’

Mohammad Asghar Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 09:41am

RAWALPINDI: The situation around PTI’s long march in Wazirabad, before the party’s Chairman Imran Khan was attacked, on Thursday indicated that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), required to be put in place for the safety of the caravan, were not fully observed.

The home department through its Oct 26 advisory, containing the SOPs, had directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security for the long march.

The advisory was issued to Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar, divisional commissioners and police chiefs of Counter Terrorism Department, Special Branch, city police officers of Gujranwala and Rawalpindi, other law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The home department had directed the authorities concerned to “install bullet-proof glass around the PTI chairman” when he addresses the general public and ensure “a layer of close police protection in specific radius around the former prime minister”.

However, there was apparently no bullet-proof glass and layer of police around Mr Khan when he was attacked.

“A layer of close police protection in specific radius be ensured around former prime minister Imran Khan and no irrelevant person be allowed to go near him,” said the SOPs.

It said in order to ensure foolproof security, intelligence-based operation be carried out by the Counter Terrorism Department in coordination with intelligence agencies and stakeholders. The entire long march and public gathering must be cordoned off by the respective district police and no person or vehicle without checking be allowed to enter the long march.

According to the SOPs, technical sweeping by the Special Branch of all the routes and vulnerable places should be ensured and brandishing of weapons and aerial firing be strictly checked.

If ban on brandishing of weapons was implemented, the incident would have been averted, said a senior police official, requesting anonymity.

Under the advisory, no drone was allowed to fly in close proximity of the march. High-rise buildings along the route must be cleared and manned by the respective district police.

All police chiefs were told to inform the home department in case of need to jam cellular services.

The home department also said that security of important installations, government buildings, banks and foreign food outlets should also be ensured. Quick Response Force will be kept ready to handle any emergency situation.

Additionally, bomb disposal squad and fire brigade should be kept in a state of readiness, the SOPs said.

The home department had forwarded the copies of SOPs to the Intelligence Bureau, sector commanders of ISI and MI Punjab, etc to ensure implementation.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022

Comments (3)
M. Emad
Nov 04, 2022 10:23am
Intentionally 'ignored’ ?
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Nov 04, 2022 10:33am
This is Pakistan, not a garrison! No one can conduct such an attack except those with advanced training
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Nov 04, 2022 10:41am
And Pakistan cries foul when India refuses to sends its cricketers to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

