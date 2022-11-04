DAWN.COM Logo

Islamabad admin wants Imran to vouch for marchers

Malik Asad Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 08:15am

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Islamabad has laid down ‘tough’ conditions for the upcoming long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the federal capital, asking party chief Imran Khan to vouch for the participants of the protest.

In a response submitted to the Islamabad High Court in connection with a petition filed by the PTI seeking permission for the sit-in, DC Irfan Nawaz Memon said the permission to the PTI would be given after the party submitted an affidavit bearing the signature of the party chief, Imran Khan.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC had summoned the senior officer of the district administration while hearing the petition a day earlier.

During the hearing, the Islamabad advocate general pointed out that Imran Khan earlier violated the terms of the affidavit granted to hold the sit-in in May. He said that two senior lawyers on behalf of Mr Khan had given an undertaking before the Supreme Court to confine the protest within the specified place; however, the PTI chief took the procession to D-Chowk.

Says permission to hold sit-in will be given upon receipt of signed affidavit from PTI chief; Shahbaz Gill warned to ensure appearance in court

As per the draft affidavit submitted by the DC, in order to ensure the holding of a peaceful procession in the specified area as requested by the PTI, the district administration required Mr Khan to submit the affidavit duly signed by him.

The district administration required assurance from the PTI chief that the protestors would not bring any weapons, or narcotics and he will take responsibility for the movement of protesters and internal security of the sit-in.

The protestors shall not raise anti-religion, or anti-ideology slogans and “shall not propagate any opinion, word, indication or act in any manner prejudicial to the ideology of Pakistan, or the sovereignty, integrity or security of Pakistan, or morality, or the maintenance of public order, or the integrity or independence of the state instructions”.

It suggested that banners shall only be installed after approval of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad. Moreover, PTI will provide the list of people “to be allowed on stage” to the Islamabad administration at least 12 hours in advance. “No intoxicant or any banned substance…shall be served/allowed at the venue,” it added.

During the hearing of the petition, Dr Babar Awan, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that he would not comment on the matter sub judice before the Supreme Court. The court inquired who would take responsibility for containing the protesters within the prescribed venue. Babar Awan replied that Ali Nawaz Awan will take all the responsibility.

Advocate general Jadoon, on the other hand, argued that the government will only consider assurance from the PTI chairman and said a representative of the administration would visit the former PM to get his signature on the document.

He further said that the PTI had earlier given the date of procession on Nov 6-7, but then decided to change the date; however, nothing has so far been shared with the district administration.

Justice Aamer Farooq inquired as to why the new date was not mentioned in the request seeking permission for the sit-in. The court then reserved its verdict on the petition.

Gill sedition case

Also on Thursday, a trial court warned PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to ensure attendance at his trial in the sedition case or face legal consequences. District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra resumed trial proceedings in the case, but the court was told that Mr Gill could not appear before the court because of illness.

His counsel submitted an application seeking an exemption from personal attendance. Judge Sipra accepted the application, but directed Mr Gill to ensure his presence at the next hearing.

It may be mentioned that a trial court can cancel the bail of an accused because of absence during a criminal trial.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022

Ahsan
Nov 04, 2022 08:24am
When he is coming with 2000 people why Government has lost it senses and needs so much assurity.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 04, 2022 08:27am
After a planned hit on him, what a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 04, 2022 08:28am
Not going to happen. On May 25, the violence was perpetrated by Sanaullah's goons and this is just an attempt to shift blame to PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Nov 04, 2022 08:56am
IK should vouch like how the current PM vouched that Nawaz will return in 14 days
Reply Recommend 0

